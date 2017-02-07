Resco highlights plans for 2017 with newly released Roadmap

Resco's Roadmap 2017 And even more importantly, our customers and partners continue to provide us with valuable input, suggest new features, submit their requests and hence positively affect the functionality added to the solution. - Miro Pomsar, CTO, Resco

Resco, leading provider of Mobile Sales and Field Service solutions for Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Salesforce and Oracle CX, has just released an updated Roadmap outlining its plans for 2017 and the following years.

With its flagship product, Resco Mobile CRM, the company’s goal is to provide the ultimate tool for mobile businesses and their processes. To deliver an easy-to-use, visually appealing and full-featured solution for salespeople, service technicians, and other professionals working on the go.

Incorporating over 17 years of expertise, in the upcoming months the company is going to concentrate its efforts on further developing Resco Mobile CRM, in 7 key areas:

1. Mobile Sales – including deeper business intelligence, advanced quoting, rich instant messaging, dedicated experience for external users

2. Field Service – adding new planning and dispatching components, IoT device connectivity, streamlined customer access

3. Consumer-oriented Apps – creating an HTML app with a few clicks, customizable ready-made sales & service app templates (restaurant & municipality)

4. Security – reinforcing offline security, security intelligence with profile & irregularities detection, app certification

5. Usage Monitoring and Statistics – expanded mobile audit, usage statistics, location based rules, Google Analytics compatibility

6. Route Planning – with full offline map and navigation functionality, live route optimization, server y team planning component

7. Inspections & Process-Oriented UI – incorporating a new designer console for process-driven user interface, multi-device process flow

“And this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we have planned for 2017 and beyond. And even more importantly, our customers and partners continue to provide us with valuable input, suggest new features, submit their requests and hence positively affect the functionality added to the solution. They gradually help us cover essential business processes and push us forward to deliver the best possible solution - and we are very grateful for that,” revealed Resco’s CTO, Miro Pomsar.

About Resco Mobile CRM

Resco Mobile CRM is the all-in-one mobile solution that gives users around-the-clock access to CRM data wherever they are. It can be utilized with Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Oracle CX, Salesforce, or as a standalone CRM system – Resco Cloud. It offers reliable offline functionality, interactive maps, support of custom entities & many other capabilities that make it the product people love to use.

About Resco

Resco, founded in 1999, is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. The team of Resco professionals utilizes its knowledge by designing products for corporate customers, developers, integrators, end users and today, Resco Mobile CRM is utilized by more than 1500 corporate customers around the world.

For more information please visit http://www.resco.net