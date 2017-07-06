RHA focuses on families looking for an experienced, reputable agency to provide services to a loved one with developmental disabilities We encourage families to contact us to learn how we can assist them with one of the most important decisions they face. Past News Releases RSS

Resident Home Association (RHA) of Dayton has launched a new website focused on being an informative resource for families of individuals with developmental disabilities. The new site provides concise information about the quality services RHA provides, including:



Residential services

Adult day services

Respite care

The website's goal is to assist families who may be reluctant or confused about seeking supportive services for their loved ones. Peter Roll, RHA Executive Director explains “The website at rhadayton.com is a great resource for families looking for an experienced, reputable agency to provide services to a loved one with developmental disabilities. We encourage families to contact us to learn how we can assist them with one of the most important decisions they face.”

Respite care can be a good first step for families who may or may not seek long-term services in the future. For families not seeking long-term services, RHA is available to provide the occasional respite service.

The new site is also a resource for people seeking a rewarding career helping and protecting individuals who need their support. RHA provides potential employees extensive information about what it means to be a DSP (Direct Support Professional) at Resident Home Association. This includes a DSP Job Description and Frequently Asked Questions. Starting the application process is simple, with a short contact form for potential employees.

Mr. Roll shares, “Resident Home also provides excellent career opportunities for those wishing to enter the fulfilling field of developmental disabilities where you can truly make life-changing differences for some very unique people. I invite interested individuals to join our winning team and discover how we take care of those who take care of treasured clients.”

In addition, the website provides recent news stories relevant to RHA and additional information about other ways to support the non-profit agency through volunteering, attending an event and donation options.

About Resident Home Association:

Resident Home Association (RHA) is rooted in advocacy. The founders designed RHA with the services and support they wanted for their own adult children. They were the first nonprofit agency in Montgomery County to provide residential services for people with developmental disabilities, incorporating in 1966 and opening their first home in 1969.

Today RHA provides a range of services from residential services to adult day programming. In addition, transportation services are provided for individuals taking part in these activities.

Families in the Dayton area seeking independence for their adult children have different needs. RHA shares the desire to provide supportive, compassionate care that is person-centered and community-based.

RHA welcomes requests to schedule a visit or even stay for dinner. More Information can be found at http://www.rhadayton.com