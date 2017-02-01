RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels Celebrates Grand Opening

The Grand Opening of the newest RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels store was a day filled with activities and prizes. The Grand Opening celebrations started with a Ribbon Cutting sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce on Friday nd continued with giveaways and tire safety events on Saturday.

This is the first RNR in Lubbock and is locally owned and operated by AJ Arthus, Steve Arthus and Jason Summers. The stores General Manager is John Minski and he has assembled a talented team to serve the community and ensure that RNR continues to provide the best selection of tires and wheels in the area and provide affordable payment options to the community.

“We are so excited to be open in Lubbock and we are overwhelmed by the response of the community since we opened.” Said AJ Arthus. The Grand Opening was a lot of fun and we had the opportunity to have a lot of people learn more about RNR. Besides having the Chamber of Commerce here for the Ribbon Cutting we had a number of local radio stations providing remotes throughout the day. Lots of fun. RNR started franchising in 2003, and currently has 93 locations opened across 21 states with several locations currently under construction.

Larry Sutton, Founder and President of RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels had this to say: "We're excited to be working with another veteran in the rent-to-own industry and we are confident that AJ will be another success story and develop the Lubbock market. Lubbock is a great market and we are very pleased to bring our brand here and introduce the RNR Experience to the community”

The RNR Experience

RNR customers are provided a program that allows them to pay for tires and wheels in easy weekly, bi-weekly or monthly installments with no credit hassles. In addition, customers are offered the lowest cash prices on products and have a huge selection of both new and previously rented merchandise. RNR carries every major brand in the custom wheel and tire industry. For Information on RNR, contact our Corporate Offices at 813.977.9800.

About RNR Franchise

Headquarted in Tampa, Florida, RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels operates tires and wheels stores and has become a dominant force in the wheel and tire industry by offering retail, rent-to-own and other payment options to those who want to own custom wheels and quality tires. Our innovative approach combines 40+ years of rent-to-own experience with extensive knowledge of the wheel and tire industry. RNR currently operates franchise locations in 21 states and has twelve affiliate stores in Central Florida. For additional information on franchising, contact John Armatas at 855.844.8377 or visit our franchise website at http://www.rnrfranchise.com