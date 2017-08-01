Visit Auritas.com Migration is more attainable than you think-- the key is to understand your organization’s needs and take decisive steps towards evolving your ERP strategy. SAP, Dell EMC and Auritas are going to show you how.

Global SAP services partner, Auritas, announced that it will be hosting a workshop on SAP S/4HANA in conjunction with SAP and Dell EMC on August 24 in New York City. During this half-day event, attendees will have direct access to SAP data management experts and be exposed to numerous upgrade scenarios for SAP’s next-generation Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Suite. In addition to providing insight on data migration tactics, system implementation strategies and hardware requirements, the trio will have interactive SAP S/4HANA demos, putting attendees in the driver’s seat.

“When discussing S/4HANA, questions inevitably arise pertaining to platform capabilities, implementation strategies and hardware needs,” said Auritas Chief Technology Officer, Deepak Sood. “Having longstanding partnerships with SAP and Dell EMC, we saw the opportunity to provide a comprehensive workshop on S/4HANA to serve as a forum for the exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences. The purpose is for attendees to speak freely, ask questions and gain hands-on experience from known industry leaders that they can implement into their own ERP strategies—regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey.”

Scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. ET in Dell’s Manhattan Solution Center, the SAP S/4HANA subject-matter experts will cover a range of themes including implementation strategies and best practices for organizations to maximize functionality while avoiding costly pitfalls. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the new Fiori 2.0 interface during interactive SAP S/4HANA demos, allowing them to appreciate the personalized and simplified user interface for themselves.

“I’ve found that demos allow people to more easily learn how S/4HANA’s intuitiveness can drastically improve processes and conserve valuable resources in an extremely user-friendly manner,” said Auritas Director of SAP S/4HANA, Niraj Pant. “We’ll demonstrate the re-engineered system with Fiori 2.0 and how SAP has developed a more complete solution with the S/4HANA platform. Migration is more attainable than you think-- the key is to understand your organization’s needs and take decisive steps towards evolving your ERP strategy. SAP, Dell EMC and Auritas are going to show you how.”

Throughout the workshop, attendees will enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch with giveaway opportunities towards the end of the half-day event. To learn more about this workshop and reserve your seat, register here - http://www.auritas.com/sap-s4hana-event-nyc-pr/.