Pinnacle 1 Insurance reveals the latest campaign in their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement benefitting the people of San Jose and surrounding areas. The newest initiative supports nonprofit JW House, located on the campus of Santa Clarita Medical Center. JW House keeps families together within a caring and compassionate environment that inspires hope while receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. Donations to this worthy campaign may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/a-home-away-from-home1.

JW House was founded in 2008 in remembrance JW Knapen, a boy who inspired many with his courage and selflessness during his battle with cancer. Since then, staff and volunteers have provided a home away from home for thousands of families facing medical crises, welcoming them with vital respite, caring support, warm meals and comfortable beds. In 2016 alone, JW House provided for 948 day use families, 2,052 night stays and 7,837 meals, utilizing 11,321 volunteer hours. Among their core values is the conviction that the challenges of serious illness must be faced together, as a family and as a community, and that addressing caregivers’ mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being helps patients to heal.

“We believe that having a support system close by can make a difference for these patients,” said Robert Varich, owner of Pinnacle 1 Insurance, “and we would like to rally the whole community behind JW House to provide ‘hope, hospitality and healing’ for families going through what most of us would consider unusually difficult circumstances.”

To help spur support, Pinnacle 1 Insurance has pledged to donate $10 to JW House for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign. Readers who would like to have a donation made on their behalf may recommend friends and family members for no-obligation quotations at http://pin1ins.com/causes/home-away-home/.

The agency has also featured the initiative in their fun and informative monthly magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in and around San Jose every month. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, Our Hometown magazine may be enjoyed at http://pin1ins.com/magazines/.

Members of the community are invited to suggest ideas for future community cause campaigns by visiting http://pin1ins.com/submit-causes/. To stay involved in Pinnacle 1 Insurance’s thriving community enrichment program, readers may bookmark http://pin1ins.com/community/.

A full-service insurance and financial services provider serving California’s families and businesses from locations in San Jose, Milpitas and Santa Cruz, Pinnacle 1 Insurance understands the importance of building a solid foundation for the future. Robert Varich and his team of caring professionals have one simple mission: to offer the finest insurance and financial products in the industry while providing consistently superior service. Their focus is on helping families protect the things which are most important to them (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more) while developing strategies to achieve long-term financial goals. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by seeking out and supporting local worthy causes. The dedicated experts at Pinnacle 1 Insurance may be reached by calling 408-257-1234 (San Jose), 408-942-3331 (Milpitas) or 831-459-0500 (Santa Cruz). To learn more about the agency, please visit http://pin1ins.com/.