San Diego Serviced Apartment We understand the frustration of finding a good parking spot overnight while staying at a long-term rental.

San Diego’s ‘go-to’ corporate housing service, Key Housing Connections is proud to announce a new blog post highlighting so-called serviced apartments with amenities, up to and including parking. Traffic congestion can make city parking a difficult task, mainly for long-term stay visitors. San Diego’s Allegro Towers has been chosen as the featured property for June 2017 offering serviced apartments and secure parking. This combination means a hassle free short term rental in one of Southern California's most popular cities, San Diego.

“We understand the frustration of finding a good parking spot overnight while staying at a long-term rental,” explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. “That’s why many of our properties in the city provide assigned parking to guests. Allegro Towers is a great example. Its right in the middle of San Diego’s busy downtown near Waterfront Park. Easy underground parking is available to all our overnight guests.”

To read the new series of blog posts, please go to http://blog.keyhousing.com/category/serviced-apartments/. Information regarding ‘serviced apartments’ or ‘long-term corporate housing’ in San Diego as well as other SoCal cities can be browsed. To review the featured ‘extended-stay’ apartment at Allegro Towers in San Diego please visit http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=462. Amenities such as underground parking, laundry and full kitchens can be found to serve corporate housing needs, making this a truly great options for those seeking serviced apartments.

Parking Troubles in California No Problem at a Top San Diego Serviced Apartment

The popularity of both Southern and Northern California cities have created some traffic trouble for global businesses. Crowded cities can make it difficult for an extended-stay business partner to find proper accommodations and secure parking. If corporate housing can be acquired, parking facilities may not be included. Leaving a car on the street may result in parking tickets or getting blocked in by tight parallel parkers. A car could also be vulnerable to theft. In a heavily-visited California city such as San Diego, reserved parking spaces can be valuable. Choosing a serviced apartment with assigned parking could help solve the problem. This is even more true for Europeans who may not understand the local customs and laws when it comes to vehicle parking.

For this reason, Key Housing Connections of California has announced a new blog post regarding San Diego ‘serviced apartments.’ Allegro Towers, San Diego’s long-term stay apartments in downtown San Diego has been chosen as the featured property for July 2017. The luxury high-rise includes important features such as underground parking. On-site amenities also include washer and dryer, rooftop pool and 24-hour fitness center. Extended stay visitors can find driving around a congested downtown may not be an issue as dining and shopping are walking distance as well. Popular California cities may be known for hard-to-find parking and traffic congestion. A San Diego serviced apartment can divert parking problems in the big city by including secure spots on-site.

About Key Housing

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Diego, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like San Mateo, Pasadena and Walnut Creek at http://www.keyhousing.com/. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like Redwood City, Santa Monica, Newport Beach and just about every city in California. Whether it's serviced apartments or a furnished rental, just search, click or call today!

Key Housing

(800) 989-0410