Remote Satellite Systems International has just been notified of the Award for the State of California CALNET 3 IFB C, Category 10.1, for Satellite – Voice contract. CALNET 3 is the state’s multi-billion dollar procurement to provide services to state agencies. While the company has already provided satellite voice and data solutions to agencies such as the Department of Emergency Management San Francisco, CalFire and the US Customs and Border Patrol, this award will help them expand services across the state.

Located in Santa Rosa California, Remote Satellite Systems International has been supporting state agencies with portable emergency satellite solutions for 15 plus years. At the time of its inception, satellite communications technology was far more complicated. With heavier equipment and more expensive technology, service providers needed patience, knowledgeable staff, and a high degree of technical expertise. That skillset has carried Remote Satellite Systems through the modern era. Today, they provide a two-pronged approach to satellite communications through both equipment sales and hands-on consulting services, giving clients a “complete solution” for their needs.

Modern satellite communications systems offer several benefits: they provide complete coverage without service gaps, ensuring that communication is possible even in remote locations or during natural disasters. This makes the technology especially appropriate for use in government, as it can help ensure that state employees are always within reach. With Remote Satellite Systems International now approved as a CALNET3 contractor, their satellite voice services are available to agencies and departments across state and local government.