Pearl Software Releases Pearl Echo 12 R2 Web Filter

Pearl Software released Pearl Echo Version 12 R2, its flagship Internet monitoring and web filtering product. This latest release extends Pearl Echo’s Crypto.View™ technology to work in a multi-user and server-centric environment like Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Services (RDS) and Citrix’s XenServer. Echo Crypto.View provides administrators with full insight into encrypted communications including secure web (HTTPS) as well as secure email (SSL/TLS). Pearl’s patented real-time cyber threat suite includes the ability to monitor and control Internet communications that have been protected with encryption without jeopardizing the integrity of communication security.

“We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the marketplace after we introduced Echo Crypto.View,” said Pearl Software CTO, Joe Field. “From our customer’s perspective, secure sites are visualized just like regular web sites. Web blocking occurs the same way and by the same rules as non-secure sites. The same is true for secure email. With R2, we’ve extended this capability to fast-user-switching and RDS environments.”

Due to the growing complexity of web page content, Version 12 R2 now includes a built-in web crawler for simple creation of custom user White Lists. Additions also include advanced report filters for improved usage analytics and insight into the amount of time, cost and bandwidth users spend on the Internet. Reports can also be customized with classification markings to help agencies and organizations easily maintain compliance with their document marking and cybersecurity management requirements.

Pearl Software assists organizations with securing single or multiple locations as well as entities that have roaming and mobile Internet users. The software's patented mobile cybersecurity is ideal for organizations that want their web filtering policies to extend to their devices when they travel off of their private network.

About Pearl Software

Pearl Software of Exton, PA, was founded in 1996 and is a leader in the development of patented Internet monitoring and web filtering software that is used by companies, government agencies, schools, hospitals and other public and private entities around the world. Its cybersecurity products are designed to monitor employee Internet usage and protect networks from internal and external threats. For additional news on Pearl Software including a complete list of features new to Pearl Echo Version 12, please visit pearlsoftware.com.

