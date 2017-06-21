Swagtron 2017 line of electric rideables SWAGTRON was one of the first brands of electronic rideables on the scene to offer UL (Underwriters Laboratories Inc.) 2272 certified - a specific safety certification that that tests and guarantees electric product standards for consumers’ safe use.

Over the last couple of years, the remarkable team over at SWAGTRON has become a household name in self balancing scooter, ebike, and electronic rideables. Recently, it expanded its reach in the international market by joining brand new distribution partners across the globe, including those in India, Russia, Taiwan, and China.

SWAGTRON India opened the virtual doors to its online store this year with the help of well-versed distribution partners at Waldat Private Limited (otherwise known as Waldat Pvt. Ltd.), which aims at bringing niche global brands to India. Waldat is currently endeavoring to advance the hoverboard category in the Indian personal mobile devices and toys market.

Meanwhile, SWAGTRON sellers in Taiwan have their wares online and shipping with the aid of distribution partners at AnewPow, a company that has dedicated many years of research and manpower towards the widespread development of “green energy” sources. AnewPow particularly has experience in the large power-based lithium batteries industry and has installed telecom stations over the highlands of Taiwan.

Russian distributors with Lifezon.ru began offering SWGATRON boards through their comprehensive online platform which features a wide assortment of other products. Lifezon’s services comprise of retail/wholesale, market research, and warehousing, among others. One of the company’s main goals is to assist other businesses from China bolster their operations opportunities in Russia.

Lastly, SWAGTRON has partnered with Chinese distributors at PinChuangLian (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. The company specializes in the research and building of “hi-tech” products (such as hoverboard), and is additionally responsible for sales and marketing.

With its expansion as a global brand, SWAGTRON hopes to make its zero-emission rideables accessible to commuters across the world. More information about Swagtron’s international distributors is available online at https://swagtron.com/international-distributors/.

About SWAGTRON

SWAGTRON is the fastest growing name in hoverboards and electric rideables, having evolved one of the forefront brands in its category. In June of 2016, SWAGTRON was celebrated for being one of the first brands of electronic rideables on the scene to offer UL (Underwriters Laboratories Inc.) 2272 certified - a specific safety certification and consulting company that tests and guarantees electric product standards for consumers’ safe use. The certification is recognized in over 45 different countries. Every SWAGTRON e-product is tested and approved according to UL standards. SWAGTRON looks forward to bringing its consumers new rideable products this year, including the electric surfboard and brand new e-bike designs.

