Sigmetrix has reached an agreement with SMR (Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec), one of the largest manufacturers of rearview mirrors for passenger cars in the world, for software that allows tolerance analysis to be performed within the CATIA V5 environment. SMR will implement CETOL 6σ into their design process to ensure they achieve a robust design that will meet their demands of quality, safety, aesthetics and economic efficiency.

“Adding CETOL 6σ into our design process aligns with our initiative to deliver innovative and effective products to the automotive manufacturing industry,” stated Kyung-Jun, Lee, Engineering Design Team Manager. “SMR is a global corporation with world class engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a global customer base. We look forward to ensuring product integrity throughout the design process and introducing lasting improvements in the development process.”

CETOL 6σ is the world’s most powerful tolerance analysis software and empowers automotive manufacturing companies to deliver superior products faster and increase profitability. Utilizing tolerance analyses early on in the design process enables engineers to work more efficiently and better innovate product design by eliminating the need for manual stackups, which can cause delays and errors. By employing CETOL 6σ, mechanical engineers worldwide can optimize product designs, shorten product development cycles and deliver better, more robust products faster.

“Automotive manufacturing keeps evolving, and in order to stay ahead of the competition, engineers need to produce robust designs – designs that can get to market fast and that are cost effective,” said Chris Wilkes, Sigmetrix’ President & CEO. “We’re thrilled that SMR has chosen CETOL 6σ for their tolerance analysis needs. We are confident that by utilizing CETOL throughout product development, SMR will further enhance their ability to deliver superior products faster and increase profitability.”

For more information on CETOL 6σ visit http://www.sigmetrix.com/tolerance-analysis-software-cetol.htm.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix is a global provider of comprehensive, easy-to-use software solutions that help users achieve robust designs through tolerance analysis and the correct application of GD&T. With over 20 years of research and development, Sigmetrix products eliminate the error between as designed assemblies and as produced products. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.

SMR is a member of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG).

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG) is a diversified group providing integrated full system solutions to the automotive industry, from design and prototyping to tooling, moulding, assembly and finally production of integrated modules.

The Group has a diversified product range to serve multiple industries, with automotive industry being the main industry served. The business portfolio comprises electrical distribution systems (wiring harnesses), automotive rearview mirrors, polymer processing, injection moulding tools, elastomer processing, modules and systems, machined metal products, IT services, design engineering, CAE services, sunroofs, vehicle air conditioning systems, lighting systems, cabins for off-highway vehicles, cutting tools and thin film coating metals.

Please visit Samvardhana Motherson Group‘s official website at http://www.motherson.com