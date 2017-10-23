We are delighted to add Blue Grass Chemical to our growing portfolio of manufacturing investments.

Blue Grass Chemical Specialties, LLC, located in New Albany, Indiana, is a chemical manufacturer engaged in contract manufacturing and toll production of custom proprietary products and certain “Blue Grass” branded chemical products. Blue Grass’ diverse range of production capabilities includes nitrated metal salts, precipitated products and other specialty low-volume chemical applications. These products are used in commercial and industrial applications including agricultural processes, waste water treatment and nuclear waste irradiation.

Formed in 1969, Bluegrass maintains a successful history in the specialty chemical industry with long standing client relationships. The company’s 27,144 square foot manufacturing facility is located in New Albany, Indiana, near Louisville, Kentucky.

Consistent with each of its acquisitions, Signet will integrate Blue Grass into its highly diversified portfolio and will implement growth strategies that will leverage the strengths of the existing operations and management team. Signet’s hands-on management approach combined with operational enhancements and new plant investments will enable Blue Grass to expand and enhance its market potential.

“We are delighted to add Blue Grass Chemical Specialties to our growing portfolio of manufacturing investments,” says Anthony (Tony) Manna, Chairman of Signet. “We are actively pursuing specialty manufacturing opportunities in high-growth markets and Blue Grass fits this profile to a tee. We are excited to engage with their executives to add value through our vast corporate resources, which we foresee, in time, will boost revenue and take their business to the next level,” says Manna.

Signet’s President and COO, Mark Corr, envisions an eventual transition where Blue Grass’ engineering strength and technical expertise are leveraged and combined with Signet’s innovative managerial and branding expertise in order to vastly improve the company’s awareness and perception in the industry.

“Blue Grass Chemical is a successful, mature company with a stable book of business,” says Corr. “We see a great opportunity for us to build on their strong foundation through investments in brand positioning and awareness in the marketplace, while also supporting strategic enhancements to their infrastructure, manufacturing and business processes. Blue Grass is the perfect fit for Signet and we are excited to add value and help grow the business by infusing thoughtful and strategic resources at all levels,” says Corr.

Blue Grass’ management team will remain in place at its New Albany plant, ensuring continuity for customers, partners and employees. Signet executives will work with their management team to revamp the company’s corporate brand strategy.

Terms of the Blue Grass Chemical Specialties, LLC deal have not been disclosed.

About Signet LLC

Signet brings an innovative, unconventional approach to global investment that embodies creativity and forward thinking to achieve long-term success. With leadership and expertise in the areas of project structuring, capital formation, operational investment and management, we tailor strategy and resources to meet each unique opportunity. Boundless in ideas and tactics, Signet has spent 20+ years crafting collaborative partnerships that advance initiatives in real estate, diversified manufacturing, health and wellness, emerging technologies, investment banking and finance. Visit signetllc.com.

About Bluegrass Chemical

Founded in 1969, Blue Grass Chemical Specialties, LLC, headquartered in New Albany, Indiana, is a chemical manufacturer engaged in contract manufacturing, toll production of custom proprietary products and manufacturing. Blue Grass’ primary expertise is in the production of metal nitrates, principally ferric nitrate. It has a reputation for meeting the demanding requirements of its customers and is an approved supplier to a major global chemical company. Visit bluegrasschemical.com.