Mixed Roots Foundation has partnered with owner Jack Huang and all of his three restaurants, Bar Celona, Sorriso and IX Tapa located in Pasadena, CA to expand its SIP & GIVE fundraiser that will help raise awareness and funds for the adoption and foster care community. The inaugural SIP & GIVE launch event took place at the Hilton Universal in September 2016 and most recently in January 2017 at Citizen for one night only in Beverly Hills in partnership with the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival and the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.

As previous events, this special event will debut two signature drinks namely the MixedRootini and MixedRojito and will be added to the menu at all three restaurants where for each signature drink that is sold, Jack Huang will donate $1 back to Mixed Roots Foundation which will further benefit its strategic partner Five Acres. The special event will also include a live performance presented by noted guitarist, music director and producer, A. Ray Fuller, "The Weeper" with special guest Terry Steele who is most known for his song “Here and Now” performed by Luther Vandross.

“I look forward to partnering with Mixed Roots Foundation,” said Jack Huang, Owner, Bar Celona, Sorriso and IX Tapa. “As an adoptive parent myself, I understand the importance of the work that Mixed Roots Foundation and Five Acres is doing for those touched by adoption and foster care. The opportunity to participate in this event is very important and it is rewarding to know it will make a difference in the community.”

“I am truly honored to donate my time and talent to Mixed Roots Foundation for their special event,” said A. Ray Fuller. “In special collaboration with my longtime friend, Terry Steele – We will make sure it will be a night to remember and motivate people to get involved for such a great cause.”

The SIP & GIVE Launch event will take place on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 and will begin with a cocktail reception starting at 6:00 p.m. and a live performance beginning at 7:00 p.m., Attendees will receive complimentary appetizers as well as raffle tickets to win raffle prizes and many ways to mingle and network.

Individual tickets cost $25. For Community partners and sponsors, tickets cost $20. To register, visit Eventbrite: https://sipandgivepasadenalaunchftrayfullerandterrysteele.eventbrite.com. To learn more, please contact 213.725.8054, email sipandgive(at)mixedrootsfoundation(dot)org, or visit http://www.mixedrootsfoundation.org. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Mixed Roots Foundation and Five Acres including their mentoring partnership initiative namely the Adoptee Mentoring Partnership (AMP) for the adoption and foster care community.

About A. Ray Fuller

Noted Guitarist, Music Director, Producer, A. Ray Fuller also known as “The Weeper” has worked intimately in the studio and tours with such iconic artists as Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Natalie Cole, George Duke, Boney James, Joe Sample, Branford Marsalis, EWF, Quincy Jones, Bebe & Cece Winans, Yolonda Adams, Brenda Russell, Jeff Lorber, Brian Culbertson, Al Jarreau and many others in his outstanding musical career.

About Terry Steele

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Terry Steele’s career has crossed musical boundaries and international borders. His songs have sold millions of copies and have touched the heart and soul of millions of people around the world. Terry has written for or collaborated with megastar artists such as Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Patti Labelle, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Spinners, Barry White, The Pointer Sisters, Arif Mardin, David Kershenbaum, George Duke andsaxophonist Richard Elliott among many others including serving as the principal writer of the blockbuster hit, “Here And Now” performed by Luther Vandross.

About Five Acres

Five Acres recently celebrated its 128 years of uninterrupted service to Southern California caring for vulnerable children and their families. Originally founded in downtown LA as an orphanage, Five Acres initial mission was simply to provide safety to children who had no home. In time, the mission expanded to also focus on the well-being of their clients and caring for the mental and emotional health of children who were increasingly coming to them as a result of abuse or neglect. Having grown to an agency caring for nearly 8,500 children and family members annually across five counties, Five Acres now strives for permanency – a permanent, loving home – for all those in their care. The three pillars of safety, well-being and permanency provide the framework for all of Five Acres’ current programs and they guide their steps in the future as they continue seeking even more effective means of caring for children and families in crisis. For over 128 years Five Acres has been committed to preserving successful childcare programs and developing innovative services for children and families in crisis. With over 100,000 clients served since its founding in 1888, Five Acres currently cares for 8,500 children and families annually, across five counties including Los Angeles. For more info, please visit: http://www.5acres.org/ or Follow on Facebook and Twitter @fiveacresorg.

About Mixed Roots Foundation

Mixed Roots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, CA with presence also in San Francisco and Minneapolis. Mixed Roots Foundation serves as the first and only national / global multicultural foundation for adoptees and their families representative of the international, domestic, and foster care adoption experience that leverages philanthropy and grassroots fundraising to support important post-adoption resources for adoptees and their families including mentoring, DNA testing and unique scholarships/grants for the adoption and foster care community. For more info, visit http://www.mixedrootsfoundation.org, LIKE Mixed Roots Foundation on Facebook or Follow on Twitter and Instagram @mixedroots.