Mixed Roots Foundation has partnered with the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival (LAWTF) Wine Down Wednesday to expand its first of its kind SIP & GIVE fundraiser that will help raise awareness and funds for the adoption and foster care community. The inaugural SIP & GIVE launch event took place at the Hilton Universal in September 2016. The SIP & GIVE Beverly Hills Launch event will debut two signature drinks namely the MixedRootini and MixedRojito for one night only in which for each signature drink that is sold, Citizen will donate $1 back to Mixed Roots Foundation. The launch event will also include a live performance presented by singer/songwriter, poet and performer Karen A. Clark, Welcome remarks by Todd Johnson, President and CEO of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and co-hosted by Pat Prescott of 94.7 The Wave.

“We look forward to hosting Mixed Roots Foundation at Citizen,” said Cary Hardwick, Co-Owner, Citizen Beverly Hills. “Realizing that there are so many people touched by adoption including a very dear friend of mine, Jamie Young-Eke who also sits on the board of Mixed Roots Foundation, there was no hesitation on our end to support this special event. We are proud to be involved with such an important cause and organization that is making a difference in the community.”

“I am very excited and honored to lend my passion of the arts to Mixed Roots Foundation and their important programs that support the adoption and foster care community,” said Karen A. Clark. “I hope that my performance will inspire and motivate those in the audience to give back.”

The SIP & GIVE Launch event will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 and will begin with a cocktail reception starting at 5:30 p.m. and a live performance by Karen A. Clark at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a variety of appetizers, have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and mingle and network. The ultimate goal of the SIP & GIVE drinks is to continue to expand to other venues both locally and globally.

Individual tickets cost $20. For Community partners and sponsors, tickets cost $15. To register, visit Eventbrite: https://sipandgivedrinkscitizenftlawtfkarenaclark.eventbrite.com. To learn more, please contact 213.725.8054, email sipandgive@mixedrootsfoundation.org, or visit http://www.mixedrootsfoundation.org. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival (LAWTF) and Mixed Roots Foundation that promotes and supports important post-adoption resources for the adoption and foster care community.

About Karen A. Clark

Karen A. Clark is an actor, singer, songwriter, & producer. Her sophomore album, the Karen A. Clark Project, is available on iTunes, & CD Baby; and the 3rd is in process. Locally she has been featured on the main stage of the Long Beach Jazz Fest several times; Pip’s; and the Central Ave Jazz Fest to name a few. Karen’s one woman theatrical show “The Women”, has been featured numerous times (2013 – present) at the Ivy Substation (home of The Actor’s Gang); The Electric Lodge; The Fremont Centre Theatre locally; and in several venues nationally. Karen is also a senior vice president and the Multicultural Strategy Manager at City National Bank, creating marketing strategies to attract diverse clients; as well as overseeing diversity & inclusion strategies internally. Prior to, she was the multicultural marketing manager for U.S. Bank; before that, development director for national non-profit Operation HOPE. Karen began her career in Wells Fargo’s construction lending group; then Bank of America as a commercial real estate manager of a $7 billion portfolio; and later served as a corporate diversity specialist for BofA, trained and certified by J. Howard and Associates, travelling domestically and internationally, teaching managers how to attain greater bottom line productivity utilizing effective inclusionary practices; self-examination; and, behavioral change.Karen serves the following boards: Educating Young Minds (president); L.A. Women’s Theatre Festival (secretary); PCR small business development Center (treasurer); Streetlights (PA training program) and, financial education director for the Duke Media Foundation. She holds a BA in economics (CSU Sacramento); was named one of the “Top 20 Black Female Power Players in L.A. Business” Focus Magazine; and received a Diversity Leadership award from the CA & Nat’l Diversity Councils, 2015. Karen can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @KarenAClark.

About Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival (LAWTF)

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) was founded in 1993 and is the oldest solo festival for women in the greater Los Angeles area. The mission of this non-profit arts organization is to empower women artists to engage and inspire communities through the production of multidisciplinary solo performances and educational outreach. The Annual Festival honors the achievement of extraordinary women in theatre. Over 500 extraordinary solo artists have been produced from around the globe and over 3000 youth served in the LA Unified School District. Karen A. Clark has premiered two of her solo shows with The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival (LAWTF). To learn more and support, please visit: http://lawtf.org/

About Citizen Beverly Hills

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Citizen is a social dining experience featuring an eclectic American menu from Chef Scott Howard. Seasonal dishes are meant to be shared and the menu encourages guests to craft their own experience. Josh Goldman’s bar program draws inspiration from iconic 1960’s Americana and features transportive tiki cocktails and irreverent straightforward drinks. The interior of the restaurant hints at the rebellious style and glamour of 1960s Beverly Hills. As the former location of celebrity tailor Jack Taylor, the restaurant echoes a bespoke sense of quality that feels suited to every guest. Adding to the atmosphere is a large open-air lounge and fire pit that plays hosts to the evening’s cocktail party which starts early and goes all night long. To learn more and book reservations, please visit: http://citizenbeverlyhills.com/

About Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce The mission of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce is to EMPOWER BUSINESS TO THRIVE by OPTIMIZING CONNECTIONS. The Beverly Hills Chamber serves the luxury capital of the world through marketing, advocacy and education for the Beverly Hills business community. The Chamber – with its committees, councils, staff and valuable members – works with city officials, local businesses and the community at large to promote the local economy. The Chamber has been the voice of business in Beverly Hills since 1923 and operates as a membership organization comprised of more than 800 local businesses who believe in the importance of creating a solid foundation within the community. To accomplish their mission, the Chamber relies on the efforts of our members, our Board of Directors, volunteers and the generosity of companies who sponsor their events and programs. To become a member, sponsor or volunteer, please visit: http://www.beverlyhillschamber.com/

About Mixed Roots Foundation

Mixed Roots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, CA with presence also in San Francisco and Minneapolis. Mixed Roots Foundation serves as the first and only national / global multicultural foundation for adoptees and their families representative of the international, domestic, and foster care adoption experience that leverages philanthropy and grassroots fundraising to support important post-adoption resources for adoptees and their families including mentoring, DNA testing and unique scholarships/grants for the adoption and foster care community. For more info, visit http://www.mixedrootsfoundation.org, LIKE Mixed Roots Foundation on Facebook or Follow on Twitter and Instagram @mixedroots.