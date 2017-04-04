SoccerGarage Renews Partnership with San Diego Soccer Club

The new agreement, which went into effect January 1st, 2017, will once again pair Soccer Garage with San Diego Soccer Club (SDSC) as their official supplier for their entire game day uniform kit as well as their training wear and sideline apparel for the next six years. The SoccerGarage.com logo will adorn all game jerseys, t-shirts and training jerseys as their premier sponsor moving forward.

Teaming up with adidas this time around, the signing for the Southern California-based soccer retailer represents a partnership with one of the largest clubs in the state. San Diego Soccer Club operates both recreational and competitive leagues, based in the North County Inland area of San Diego in the communities of Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch. Frank Battle, West Sales Director for adidas soccer offered his thoughts, “We at adidas soccer are very excited to partner with San Diego SC. The SDSC board and coaching directors have built a forward thinking soccer club that is committed to providing the best possible platform for players of all abilities and aspirations. The club has an extremely bright future and we at adidas look forward to supporting the SDSC staff, teams, players, and families as they continue to pursue their goals.”

Brian Quinn, Boys Director of Coaching and US Soccer Development Academy Program Director, reiterates his excitement with the new brand partnership, "As the number one soccer company in the world, SDSC feels it has partnered with the most innovative entity in soccer that will provide our members with numerous opportunities to continue to grow the game in San Diego. It is a major development within our club to align ourselves with adidas to be on the cutting edge of our sport over the next six years. We look forward to our renewed relationship with Soccer Garage and know our members will receive the best possible service and support."

Diego Abbiate, SDSC Vice President of Competitive Soccer, comments, “San Diego Soccer Club is excited to announce our new partnership with the official MLS uniform manufacturer, adidas USA, and our continued partnership with our retailer, Soccer Garage. We look forward to working with adidas and Soccer Garage to develop our custom SDSC uniform kits and creating an exciting new look. adidas brings us a strong history of performance soccer equipment from uniforms, adidas soccer cleats, and team wear are something we look forward to, as well as the continuation of the strong partnership and excellent service from Soccer Garage."

Having partnered with San Diego Soccer Club for the previous three years, Brian Yossef, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Soccer Garage, Inc. added, “Renewing our relationship with SDSC was a top priority for us this winter. We’ve been able to service their club seamlessly the last few years and we feel a great sense of pride that they have the confidence in us to solidify this partnership into the next decade.”

San Diego Soccer Club will open the 2017 season with a new white on white uniform kit as well as a custom navy blue kit designed by the club.