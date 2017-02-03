Daruma Tech Brings Museums to Life with Virtual Museum Guides

Museum Guide app platform by Daruma Tech let's museums give visitors a richer experience. To further boost museums’ marketing and outreach our museum app platform collects and compiles data on user engagement. This lets museums know who’s responding to their messages and which messages are resonating.

Museums and their guests now have a fresh new way to interact and share information, thanks to the museum guide app platform created by Boca-Raton-based Daruma Tech.

The cloud-based platform lets museums give visitors a richer experience through smartphone apps customized for each museum. The apps are designed for use at every point of a visitor’s engagement, from buying admissions tickets and designing self-guided tours to learning about future exhibits and events.

Daruma Tech’s museum guide apps not only enhance the visitor experience by eliminating the friction and inefficiency of traditional ticketing and printed brochures, they offer visitors innovate new ways to engage with a museum and its collections. By using with smartphones’ locational data, the apps allow users to navigate the museum using realistic 3D maps or instantly locate an object or exhibit that interests them. The apps also use locational data to educate and inform users as they move through exhibits: Additional information about selected objects becomes available to users as they approach them. Museums can also incorporate quizzes, games, and other interactive features into their apps to better engage their visitors.

In addition, augmented reality (AR) features give visitors a fresh take on a museum’s collections. “AR features help visitors connect with a museum and its collections in a more immediate and personal way,” explained Rob Kennedy of Daruma Tech. “For instance, with AR, a user can point her smartphone camera at a sculpture or painting and see it come to life on her screen. Or, if a museum is itself a historic site, users could point their cameras at certain parts of the building and see what they looked and sounded like at various points in history. This makes a much more memorable impression than a simple written description—and is what makes AR a great tool for multigenerational engagement.”

Daruma Tech’s museum guide apps also help museums by simplifying their marketing and public relations efforts. The platform’s social sharing features allow app users to promote the museum through their social media networks, thus providing an effortless source of brand visibility. Museums can easily update events, exhibits, and other news on the app just by logging into a secure cloud-based portal—app users get updates and push notifications in real time. “App users are the first to know what’s new in the museum,” Kennedy said. “And because this news is always right there on their phones, the museum will stay front of mind.”

To further boost museums’ marketing and outreach, Kennedy added, our platform collects and compiles data on user engagement from the moment the app is downloaded. “This lets museums know who’s responding to their messages and which messages are resonating—this information can help museums target their outreach even better,” he said.

The apps also help museums tackle a challenge they all face: fundraising and revenue collection. The apps not only facilitate payments with features that allow users to pay for admission and museum membership, they also offer opportunities for sponsor advertisements. “Advertisements on the app are a win-win—sponsors get visibility and recognition for their contribution to the community, and museums get the financial support they need to fulfill their mission,” Kennedy said.

Daruma Tech is a privately held software design firm based in the FAU Research Park in Boca Raton, Florida. Its mission is to support businesses across a range of industries with innovative software solutions incorporating both cutting-edge technology and designs focused on the unique logistical and human needs of each client.

For more information, contact Rob Kennedy at 561-206-6293.