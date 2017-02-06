dB Sound Control Solutions™ Launches New Website

dB Sound Control’s new website features a refreshed design with quick and easy access to its line of sound proofing products. The last thing we want to do is make it difficult for our customers to find the information they want on our products. Past News Releases RSS

dB Sound Control Solutions recently launched a new corporate website – dbsoundcontrol.com – featuring a refreshed design that provides quick and easy access to its line of commercial and residential sound proofing products. The website provides customers with a transparent view of dB’s products, offering downloadable PDFs of everything from three-part specifications to UL certifications to testing data.

“The last thing we want to do is make it difficult for our customers to find the information they want on our products,” explained Casey Shaw, dB Sound Control’s brand manager. “We want them to have everything they need to make an educated decision regarding their sound control solutions.”

In addition to the informative product section, the website showcases successful installations in its portfolio section. A small description of the project and product used is accompanied by a scrolling slideshow of photographs.

dB Sound Control Solutions is the brand of United Plastics Corporation devoted to sound and noise control of commercial and residential buildings. Inspired by the engineering and quality demands of the automotive industry, dB Sound Control Solutions engineers products to address specific noise damping problems in floor, wall and ceiling assemblies. All materials are produced in dB’s Mount Airy, North Carolina, facility.

For more information, visit http://www.dbsoundcontrol.com or call 336-786-2127.