Paula Turner Pizarro A franchise opportunity with PrideStaff allows Strategic-Partners [franchisees] to thrive professionally and financially, while making a huge impact on their local community.

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Vice President of Franchise Development, Paula Turner Pizarro, was recently featured on Fox Business Network's Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®.

This award-winning business program, which features the insights of top business leaders from across the globe, provides viewers an opportunity to find solutions to a variety of industry problems. During their interview, Ireland and Pizarro discussed the biggest challenges businesses are facing in today's global economy and the unique value PrideStaff's franchise model delivers to the competitive market.

"The biggest cost for most companies today is their employees," said Pizarro. "As a leading national staffing organization, PrideStaff provides a full complement of flexible workforce solutions to help employers keep expenses down and stay competitive."

According to Pizarro, PrideStaff's model is extremely successful because they provide the resources of a national organization, as well as the service you would expect from a local firm. "A franchise opportunity with PrideStaff allows Strategic-Partners [franchisees] to thrive professionally and financially, while making a huge impact on their local community," continued Pizarro. "By creating smart employment connections between businesses and talent, PrideStaff helps local employers and job seekers succeed in markets from coast to coast."

Daan and Nieke Renssen, Franchisees/Strategic-Partners of the Thousand Oaks and Ventura County PrideStaff territories, shared their perspective in the TV segment's field report. "I love where I live, and PrideStaff gives me the opportunity to give back to my local community by matching area employers with great talent," stated Daan Renssen. "From the moment I contacted PrideStaff, I was impressed with their people, their ambition and the level of support that I received."

"I was extremely excited to get started with PrideStaff, but I wondered if the opportunity would provide the income, freedom and support I wanted," said Nieke Renssen. "After a few years with the organization, I'm really happy to say that I'm so glad I made this step."

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to Inavero, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) placing them in the ranks of other well-known brands such as Apple and Nordstrom. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm’s detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only commercial staffing firm in the U.S. with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award for three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.