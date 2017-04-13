Rendering of the Statue of Liberty Museum from the Statue of Liberty Museum Website Lady Liberty is the symbol of everything America is about: freedom, hope, possibility and resilience.

High Concrete Group LLC, based in Denver, PA, is pleased to announce that they will be providing high performance insulated architectural precast panels for the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island in New York Harbor.

FXFowle (New York, NY) the award winning architectural firm, has created a stunning 26,000 square foot, state-of-the-art building. Every detail has been thoughtfully incorporated to complement and respect the Statue of Liberty and her Island. Phelps Construction Group (Boonton, NJ) was chosen as the construction manager for the project, during the early stages and has played a vital role in the design development.

The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. seeks to raise $100 million to build the Museum, expected to be completed in 2019.

This is the first new building construction undertaken by the Foundation, which has been responsible for historic restoration and preservation since the 1980s. As the key part of a beautification plan that includes landscaping and lighting, the new museum will give the more than 4.3 million annual visitors to the Statue of Liberty the opportunity to learn about and honor the Statue’s history, influence, and legacy in the world.

The current Statue of Liberty Museum, located inside the Statue of Liberty monument, is only accessible to a small fraction of the Statue’s visitors due to the safety upgrades that were put in place following September 11, 2001.

“The Statue of Liberty is not just one of the most recognized monuments in the world, but an international symbol of hope that deserves to have her story shared with everyone who visits Liberty Island,” said Statue of Liberty‐Ellis Island Foundation President and CEO Stephen Briganti. “We are so honored to have Diane von Furstenberg, who was so inspired by the Statue herself when she first arrived in America, leading the fundraising campaign for the new museum.”

"Lady Liberty is the symbol of everything America is about: freedom, hope, possibility and resilience. It is She that millions of immigrants saw first as they arrived in this country, their hearts full of dreams for a brighter future. Now it is my hope that the Statue of Liberty and her incredible story will live on and on, inspiring generations for years to come," said Diane von Furstenberg

Robert Pabst, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of High Concrete Group, and a New York native from the Brooklyn-Long Island area said, “A great opportunity indeed. We at High Concrete are proud to be part of this exciting project in homage of America’s iconic Lady of the Harbor.”

For more information about the Statue of Liberty Museum and how you can help, visit http:http://www.statueoflibertymuseum.org

About High Concrete Group LLC

High Concrete employs more than 400 co-workers and has provided precast components for more than 5,000 projects since 1977. High Concrete’s product line includes architectural facades, insulated and structural enclosure systems, parking garages, stadiums and other precast products for commercial, institutional and multi-unit residential applications. High Concrete Group operates plants in Denver, Pennsylvania and Springboro, Ohio; and High Concrete Accessories, a Denver, Pennsylvania-based national precasting embedment supplier for commercial, institutional and multi-unit residential applications. Please visit http://www.highconcrete.com

The High Concrete Group is a member of MAPA which is a regional affiliate of the Precast Concrete Institute (PCI). The mission of MAPA is to advance the use of precast /prestressed concrete for commercial, industrial, residential and transportation design and construction. For more information, please contact Tom Holmes at 717.723.6010 or email info(at)mapaprecast(dot)org. Information can also be found at http://www.mapaprecast.org

About the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc.

The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded in 1982 to raise funds for and oversee the historic restorations of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, working in partnership with the National Park Service/U.S. Department of the Interior. In addition to restoring the monuments, the Foundation created museums on both islands. The American Immigrant Wall of Honor, the American family Immigration History Center and most recently the Peopling of America Center which transformed the museum into the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. The Foundation's endowment has funded over 200 projects at the islands.