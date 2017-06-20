New Life Hiking Spa

A pioneer in wellness tourism, New Life Hiking Spa® has been hosting healthful retreats in the Green Mountains of Vermont for four decades. Wellness travel might seem like a hot new trend, but this authentic destination spa has been sharing its trailblazing approach to health and well-being since 1978.

To celebrate the 40th summer in Vermont, New Life Hiking Spa is offering a special 21 day wellness retreat, at a savings of $400. The regular price for a stay this long for a solo traveler would be $5,000. However, the package is being offered at $4,600 and includes:



21 night accommodations in a private room with a private bath

21 expert guided hikes (three levels offered each day)

63 freshly prepared meals (calorie controlled)

All fitness classes (hiking is in the morning, fitness classes in the afternoon)

7 massages

Outdoor games

Nutrition Lectures

Nightly Activities

The nightly price for a solo traveler for this package is $219 per night. For double occupancy, the price is $199 per person/per night ($4,180 per person for 21 nights). Participants for double occupancy must bring their own roommate. Price does not include Vermont tax and amenity charge.

New Life Hiking Spa also offers specials on shorter stays for bookings that are confirmed for the 2017 season by July 1, as follows:



2-4 Night Mini-Vacation ($259 per night single occupancy or $231 per person/per night double occupancy) is an outdoor fun, stress-reducing getaway.

5-10 Night Jump Start Getaway ($249 per night single occupancy or $221 per person/per night double occupancy) allows guests to lose weight, de-stress, and get stronger while learning about a healthy lifestyle.

11+ Night Weight Loss Retreat ($233 per night single occupancy or $206 per person/per night double occupancy) is an empowering retreat to make realistic solid changes in eating habits and lifestyle.

About New Life Hiking Spa:

New Life Hiking Spa® uses the mountains instead of a treadmill and has been providing “farm to table” cuisine since before it was popular. Often referred to as “spa camp for grown-ups”, it’s all about reconnecting with nature and finding balance in one of America’s most beautiful regions for hiking and outdoor activities.

New Life Hiking Spa was the winner of “Best Destination Spa in the U.S.” for Travel + Leisure Magazine World’s Best Awards in 2016. This down-to-earth retreat has also been named “one of the four best weight loss spas” by Health Magazine and a “hikers’ paradise” by SELF. In addition, it has won a record number of awards from SpaFinder Wellness 365 in everything from outdoor adventure to affordability to “Best Spa for Men” and “Best Spa for Going Solo”.

Hiking is the focus at New Life Hiking Spa. Guided hikes are for all levels; including beginner, intermediate, and advanced. New Life encourages hikers in a low-key and comforting environment. There are 21 treks offered each week and three levels are offered each day to accommodate everyone’s fitness level.

Open each year seasonally from mid-May through fall foliage, the current season will run until October 2, 2017. Additional information and reservations can be found online at http://www.newlifehikingspa.com or by calling 802-353-2954.