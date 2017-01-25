Judge John M. Facciola (Ret.) I am honored to join SunBlock Systems' special masters group...

SunBlock Systems, Inc., a leader in digital forensics and eDiscovery services, today announced that Judge John M. Facciola (Ret.) has joined the firm’s newly established special masters group.

Pursuant to Rule 53 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, courts have the power to appoint judicial adjuncts or “special masters” to assist with civil and criminal cases. Judge Facciola will provide his eDiscovery expertise to courts and private litigants as he joins other industry leaders in SunBlock’s special masters group. The group provides courts and litigants with highly specialized expertise in the fields of digital data collection and assessment, eDiscovery and financial accounting for the purpose of resolving complex issues that arise in litigation.

Judge Facciola is available as a special master to facilitate meet and confer discussions to avoid eDiscovery problems and to fashion reasonable agreements and eDiscovery protocols. He is also available to monitor and compel compliance with court orders, to resolve discovery disputes and to provide courts with reports and recommendations. For private litigants, Judge Facciola is available to mediate disputes, to adjudicate at mock trials, and to provide opinion letters on issues pertaining to eDiscovery and compliance with eDiscovery rulings.

“We are thrilled to leverage Judge Facciola’s leadership and expertise. No one can dispute the impact Judge Facciola has made in the field of eDiscovery,” said David Sun, CEO and Founder of SunBlock Systems, Inc. “We look forward to facilitating Judge Facciola’s continued impact and contribution in the field of eDiscovery.”

“I am honored to join SunBlock’s special masters group, and I am looking forward to using my expertise and experience to help courts and litigants resolve eDiscovery issues in cost-effective, fair, and reasonable ways. I look forward to working with the many great people in the legal community with whom I have had the pleasure of meeting and exchanging ideas with over the past twenty years,” said Judge Facciola.

For more information about SunBlock Systems and the special masters group, visit: http://www.SunBlockSystems.com.

About Judge John M. Facciola

Judge John Facciola (ret.) is one of the leading thought leaders in the field of eDiscovery and privacy and has been since even prior the enactment of the 2006 amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. As a jurist, academic and as a leader of professional eDiscovery-related professional groups and associations, Judge Facciola’s thinking has impacted almost every aspect of the eDiscovery practice. Judge Facciola is a recognized eDiscovery expert, and he is a frequent author and speaker on the subject of eDiscovery and eDiscovery practice.

About SunBlock Systems

SunBlock Systems, established in 2002, specializes in providing digital forensics, technology-related investigations, eDiscovery and litigation support services. SunBlock Systems has assisted large corporations and law firms around the world and foreign and domestic governments on high-profile, highly-sensitive matters.