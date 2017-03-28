As we approach the April 18 tax preparation deadline for individuals, we begin to return to 'normal' in the tax business.

Safe Harbor LLP, a top San Francisco Accounting Firm with a focus on tax services for businesses, international tax, and high net worth individuals, is proud to announce its April 2017 eLetter as well as a forthcoming post on IRS audit defense issues for San Francisco Bay Area clients. With tax season nearly over, individuals seek out quality tax services in San Francisco and there is an on-going issue of IRS audit defense for both corporations and individuals facing possible IRS scrutiny.

“As we approach the April 18 tax preparation deadline for individuals, we begin to return to 'normal' in the tax business,” explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. “Our April eLetter turns, accordingly, to IRS audit defense issues and we will publish a short but helpful blog post on IRS audits to our blog in early April. Both are excellent reading for either individuals or corporations in the Bay Area that have an interest in tax and audit topics.”

Persons interested in reading the April, 2017, 'San Francisco Tax Tips' eLetter can visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/san-francisco-tax-tips-april-2017/ as that is now available online. Those who want a quick summary of IRS audit defense issues can bookmark the blog location at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/blogs/, and watch for the IRS audit defense post to publish on April 2, 2017. Journalists, bloggers, and interested parties are urged to reach out to Safe Harbor LLP directly, as no two situations are alike. The firm is often used as a local San Francisco expert when it comes to business tax issues, including international tax and IRS audit defense (http://www.safeharborcpa.com/irs-audit-defense-2/).

Tax Preparation, Tax Services, and IRS Audit Defense

Certain items in the calendar are predictable such as the November / December holiday sales rush, the January physical fitness craze, and the March / April tax preparation and tax service interest. Each year, many people wait till the next to last moment to file their personal taxes. In some cases, especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, persons shop around for the best tax service or look for a second opinion, especially if they have complex tax issues such as international tax exposure or the need for an expatriate tax return. Safe Harbor LLP posts many articles to its lively blog on these topics. This April's eLetter, however, zeroes in on an issue that can cause a lot of anxiety: IRS audits. The eLetter explain the most likely triggers of an IRS audit and advises people to realize that, in most cases, the issues are not the big. Often it is a simple data discrepancy. That said, business owners (especially those who file as a sole proprietorship and do their own taxes) are more likely to face an IRS audit. Those who are looking for a CPA firm with expertise in IRS audit defense can read the eLetter for background material, and then reach out to a tax professional for advice.

