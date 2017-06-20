Remote IT Support Services Tech to Us hopes that the giveaway will provide awareness that affordable IT support services exist for small businesses...

Today, Tech to Us announced that it is giving away an entire year of remote IT support services to a US small business; valued at up to $10,000 for the year. Businesses can enter here: http://www.techtous.com/win-one-full-year-support-business.

Tech to Us is a fully US-based provider of remote IT support services for businesses as well as home users. Over the past several years, Tech to Us has expanded their direct to business IT support offerings with a focus on assisting small businesses with their IT support. They have a seasoned team of professionals that are able to provide remote technical support and IT support services to businesses across the entire United States.

In regards to this sweepstakes, company founder and CEO Guy Citarella said that "It feels really good to be in the position to give away a year of IT support to a small business. Being a business founder and owner myself, I understand the challenges small businesses face on a day to day basis. This will definitely be a tremendous help to a business or organization."

A sweepstakes of this size is not common among IT providers. Tech to Us hopes that the giveaway will provide awareness that affordable IT support services exist for small businesses, while at the same time doing something positive for the small business community as a whole. Tech to Us feels that small businesses are overlooked with this kind of service. They are often either provided with services that are too much for their needs and budget or provided with a lower quality of support that doesn't meet the demands of their growing business. "We hope to change that perception", said Citarella.

About Tech to Us:

Tech to Us is a completely US based and staffed company operating out of Hartford, CT. It was founded on an idea to offer better quality, no hassle, remote support to home users and small businesses. From general computer support and training to working on very specific problems, Tech to Us handles it all. Visit Tech to Us for details.