The Nike Tennis Camp at Lawrenceville School offers eight weeks of overnight, extended day (8:30am-9:00pm) and day camp (8:30am-4:00pm) for kids, ages 9-18, with All Skills, Tournament Training, and High School program during certain weeks. This East Coast tennis camp in NJ delivers technical instruction and drilling from superb coaches, supervised match play, and a variety of evening social activities. Entering its 41st year, this camp has earned its spot as one of the best overnight tennis camps in the country. Coach Pate will direct the first six weeks of camp, and Amherst Head Men's Coach, Todd Doebler, will run the last two weeks.

Now 21 seasons into his college coaching career, Billy Pate enters his fifth season as the head coach of the Princeton men's tennis team in 2016-17. He is regarded as one of the most respected and influential leaders in college tennis, underscored by his long history of instilling character-based values to his players.

“We are excited to have Billy Pate back on board to run our New Jersey tennis camps at Lawrenceville School this summer,” states Wendy Shpiz, vice president for Nike Tennis Camps. “We’ve collaborated on several junior tennis programs over the years, and he has a long history of developing top level players."

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Nike Tennis Camp at Lawrenceville School can get more information at http://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.