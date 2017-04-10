Skeery Jones and Dr. Enrico Ferdico (Dr. Fat Loss) We pull out the fat, we pull out the toxins, we balance the hormones, get the body into a fat burning zone, & reset the metabolism.

Skeery Jones was 255 lbs, got on the Dr. Fat Loss program and dropped a total of 75 lbs in about 130 days.

Per Dr. Enrico Ferdico, the heaviest Skeery weighed was about 255 lbs and he got down to about 187 lbs, for a loss of 75 lbs. Skeery's metabolic age was 86, which means that his metabolism was functioning at the level of an 86 year old man and Dr. Ferdico's program got Skeery to a metabolic age of 42. Skeery lost 68 lbs of Fat and increased about 7 lbs of water.

Skeery does not like to exercise, and the key to his weight loss was a “customized program” created by Dr. Fat Loss. By the end of the Dr. Fat Loss program, Skeery was down to 17% body fat. Dr. Enrico Ferdico showed Skeery a 10 minute workout.

There are before and after pictures of Skeery Jones and other iheartradio personalities (Cubby, Helen Little 106.7 Lite FM, Jagger 103.5 and more) at Dr. Ferdico's website, http://www.drfatloss.com. These are not paid ads, the iheartradio celebrities are actual Dr. Fat Loss patients.

Dr. Enrico Ferdico has been practicing for 26 years this April. The Dr. Fat Loss program is all normal food from the grocery store, no prepackaged meals or shakes or shots or drugs. It's proteins, vegetables and fruits. Dr. Ferdico described the program this way: "We pull out the fat, we pull out the toxins, we balance the hormones, get the body into a fat burning zone & reset the metabolism."

Dr. Ferdico did the program himself 6 years ago, lost over 50 lbs and he has kept the weight off.

ABOUT DR. FAT LOSS: Dr. Ferdico is so confident of the technology and the program that the results are guaranteed. Average female patient loses 25 - 35 pounds in 40 days. Average male loses 35 - 45 lbs in 40 days. Dr. Ferdico personally guarantees that his patients will love the way they look and feel. “You will be healthier, happier and will love the new you!”

