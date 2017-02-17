They need a true partner in their business to make sure their technology is in place to support the business needs today & next year. That is what we provide. It’s exciting to be a part of their growth & a critical part of meeting their business goals...

The SMB Help Desk, LLC., has announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named The SMB Help Desk, LLC., an IT consulting company, to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

The SMB Help Desk, LLC. offers a complete end to end cloud strategy for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. Ranging from one-time projects, as-needed IT Support, or a full-service outsourced IT solution, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. caters to its customer's needs by providing services such as Salesforce consulting, IT Support, Managed IT Services, and Microsoft Solutions including Office 365.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“We are proud to be an MSP for our customers and take that relationship very seriously.” – said Marvin Korves, President of The SMB Help Desk, LLC. “We know that our customers need more than a techie to handle problems for their team. They need a true partner in their business to make sure their technology is in place to support the business needs today and next year. That is what we provide. It’s exciting to be a part of their growth and a critical part of meeting their business goals and vision. It’s like an extended family relationship, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About The SMB Help Desk, LLC.

The SMB Help Desk, LLC.. is an award-winning IT consulting organization specializing in delivering innovative cloud-based technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The SMB Help Desk, LLC. provides consulting services on Salesforce® solutions, Microsoft solutions including Office 365 and Azure, Infrastructure support, and a full service managed IT services offering.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a second office in Austin, TX, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. has been named to the Nation’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in 2014, 2015 and 2016. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a Salesforce Silver consulting partner, The SMB Help Desk, LLC. provides an unparalleled experience to customers both locally and nationwide. For more information, visit: http://thesmbhelpdesk.com/.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

