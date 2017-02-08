AthleteTypes.com helps athletes build mental toughness I’ve been familiar with [the TAP] for over 15 years…I’m telling you from experience this gives you tremendous insight into players, yourself, and your program

The New England Patriots credit the team’s mental toughness for their historic Super Bowl comeback victory. Although the team was down by 25 points late in the game, the team never gave up. When interviewed after the game, quarterback Tom Brady said the team “never felt out of it.” Wide receiver Chris Hogan revealed Brady had refused to concede defeat even as the Falcons took a 28-3 lead. "The entire time, there wasn't a moment where [Brady] looked like he knew this thing was over."

Ever wonder how championship teams measure and develop mental toughness? For the New England Patriots, Kansas City Royals and dozens of other professional and college teams, the answer has been the Troutwine Athletic Profile (TAP) and Dr. Robert Troutwine. The TAP has been a fixture at the NFL Combine for decades and nearly every NFL player for the past 20 years has taken the assessment.

“I’ve been familiar with [the TAP] for over 15 years…I’m telling you from experience this gives you tremendous insight into players, yourself, and your program,” stated Patriots coach, Bill Belichick.

The Kansas City Royals also built a team based upon mental toughness and other intangibles. The Royals approached Troutwine’s company, The Right Profile, after their 2012 season and their work ultimately helped lead to the Royals’ World Series win in 2015.

The Right Profile has also been expanding its work into high school and amateur athletics. The focus there is less on identifying intangibles and more on helping athletes build a stronger mental game. “Our Mental Gym is like having a sports psychologist available to help you 24/7. Our assessment identifies your strengths and weaknesses and then the Mental Gym provides the training that you need to compete at a higher level,” stated Troutwine. Athletes and teams interested in the TAP and the Mental Gym can take the assessment and subscribe to the Mental Gym at AthleteTypes.com.

About The Right Profile, LLC

The Athlete Types system and the TAP are properties of The Right Profile, a leader in talent analytics and predictive methodologies in behavioral science which transform the way organizations and teams evaluate, coach and develop talent. The company’s cloud-based platform of assessments, reports and exercises help individuals and organizations in the worlds of athletics, law and business. Customers include the New England Patriots, Kansas City Royals, University of Texas, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Performance Trust Capital Partners. For more information, visit http://www.therightprofile.com.