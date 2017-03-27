Many individuals are concerned with how these new regulations could impact themselves and their families. Could they or a spouse suddenly be facing deportation? Will their status now be revoked should they be separated or divorced?

President Donald Trump signed his second executive order on March 6th regarding the topic of immigration, known colloquially as the travel ban, raising further questions over how this will impact individuals with various residency and citizenship statuses. Experienced family law attorney Brandon Bernstein, Esq. of The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein discusses the potential impact on marriage, along with separation and divorce, as further areas that should be considered.

"Many individuals are concerned with how these new regulations could impact themselves and their families," says Brandon Bernstein, a four-time Super Lawyers Rising Star in the field of Maryland family law. "Could they or a spouse suddenly be facing deportation? Will their status now be revoked should they be separated or divorced, even if the marriage was in good faith? What if a loved one gets stuck in a different country and is blocked from traveling back to the United States?"

Fraudulent marriages to obtain citizenship have long been a topic of concern. In 2014, it was estimated that 250,000 foreign nationals gained U.S. citizenship through marriage each year. Of those, Homeland Security Investigations estimated that between 5 and 10 percent were fraudulent, a staggering number. Unfortunately, that puts even good faith marriages in a light of being potentially questioned. In the context of the current political climate then, it's likely that the issue becomes even more hotly debated and focused on.

Meanwhile, in December 2016, the New York Times also speculated that a spike in marriages was likely due to the impending administration change. This was seen to be not only for immigration status, but also for same sex marriages as well.

This indicates that individuals predicted that there could be future problems, and in the case of immigration, were looking to secure status before it was too late or could later be revoked. While there is no clear answer or solution yet as to how this will continue to shake out, it's something to remain vigilant of moving ahead.

Issues of immigration are handled on a federal basis, as the executive orders from President Trump show. However, family law and specific statutes regulating this are handled on the state level. It is therefore essential to not only stay abreast of the latest news nationally, but to look locally, too.

Anyone who may be facing a prospective issue in regards to immigration, and marriage or divorce, should seek qualified, experienced legal assistance. Maryland residents may visit BrandonBernsteinLaw.com for more information, or call Mr. Bernstein's office at 240.395.1418 to schedule a consultation .

About the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC

The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC is located in downtown Bethesda, and serves clients throughout the state as a divorce attorney in Maryland, covering a broad range of family law matters, and aggressively protecting the best interests of his clients at all times. He has been named a Maryland Rising Star by Super Lawyers for four consecutive years. The core pillars of his practice are Integrity, Experience, and Results. For a free attorney consultation, prospective clients can visit his website at BrandonBernsteinLaw.com, or call the office directly at 240.395.1418.