Rafe Gomez, VC Inc. Marketing If the media and Democrats sought to understand the WIIFM needs of Trump's constituents, they'd also understand the President's enduring popularity, as well as the key reason why he won the election.

Rafe Gomez, co-owner of public relations and sales support consultancy VC Inc. Marketing, has posted an article on LinkedIn entitled "WIIFM: Five Letters that Explain Trump’s Continued Popularity Among His Supporters". The article provides never before discussed details about how President Trump successfully leverages the concept of WIIFM, which is a sales industry acronym for "what's in it for me?", to connect with his base of backers and maintain their continued enthusiasm.

"WIIFM has been a powerful tool that has helped President Trump to gain the trust of his supporters," says Gomez, whose articles about p.r., marketing, and sales strategy have been featured in Entrepreneur, CMO, Sales & Marketing Management, PR Daily, Adweek, Fox Business News, and many more. "The fact that they believe he can provide the WIIFM benefits that they want has allowed Trump to maintain a strong approval rating throughout his bumpy first 100 days in office."

In his article, Gomez introduces readers to the methodology of Lee Boyan, an author and veteran trainer of sales professionals. Boyan teaches that sales pros can close any deal if they can prove that their product or service can make a prospect money, save a prospect money, or improve a prospect's self-esteem and/or quality of life. Gomez demonstrates how Trump's "sales" strategy mirrors Boyan's philosophy, and has allowed Trump to keep his "customers" focused on the WIIFMs that they perceive he can deliver - and not be swayed by extraneous political distractions or media criticisms.

"Journalists, cable news pundits, late night comedians, and Democrats are flummoxed by Trump's ability to sustain his solid approval ratings," says Gomez, whose clients include companies in the education, hospitality, and technology industries. "If they sought to understand the WIIFM needs of Trump's constituents, they'd also understand the President's enduring popularity, as well as the key reason why he was able to win the election."