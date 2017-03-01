Trustoria.com The professional profiles on Trustoria.com include current employment, past employers, stated professions, work experiences, education history and more.

Trustoria, the national professional directory, today announced that it has added professional profiles for many of the thousands of people found on popular freelance and “Gig economy” services. The new profiles allow consumers to know the professional history of these freelancers before accepting the service. Trustoria is the only public professional directory to include profiles of the people employed by these new online services.

While the background check process of companies like Uber, Lyft, Handy and others is continuously improving, the information is never made available to consumers who engage with their employees. The people employed by these services can range from temporary workers on a second job, such as drivers and cleaners, to full-time professionals with many years’ experience in their field, including plumbers, accountants and software developers. Trustoria profiles give the consumer a better sense of who they are working with – who is driving them, cleaning their house or solving a business need.

There are many online directories dedicated to popular professions including the legal, medical, home repair fields and more. However, Trustoria.com offers more profiles on a wider range of service provider types than any other public directory.

The new Trustoria profiles cover the professional history of these gig-economy workers and freelances including their current company, past employers, stated professions and work experiences. The profiles also include education history such as the schools they attended along with professional certifications and degrees achieved. In most cases, the current address and mobile phone number is also available in a related premium contact information report.

To know more about the service professionals, freelancers and people driving you around, visit Trustoria.com.

About Trustoria

Trustoria (https://trustoria.com/) is a comprehensive professional directory that includes every category of service, profession and business. It is the largest open collection of professional US profiles in the world.

Consumers and professionals alike use Trustoria when they need to find professionals across their town or across the country. The profiles allow people to know the full professional history of a person before doing business with them.

