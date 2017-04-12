Trustoria.com The Trustoria directory gives unlimited access to professional networks in order to help people expand their business opportunities. Past News Releases RSS

Trustoria, the national professional directory, has today launched new tools to help busy professionals and job seekers more efficiently research and connect with valuable networks of their peers. Unlimited access to professional profiles with comprehensive lists of their colleagues and integrated business history records is unique in the online networking and professional directory space.

All great guides to professional networking say to learn as much as possible about relevant people before meeting them. Then, to follow-up with the people immediately after meeting them. Remind them of specific points from the conversation and clearly identify areas of shared interest, such as mutual colleagues or professional connections. In order to do that effectively, unrestricted access to their work history can prove invaluable.

The ability to find and understand a person’s full professional history is very important to sales and business development professionals, account managers and job seekers – all trying to expand their business opportunities. The Trustoria professional directory includes not only a compilation of resumes, social network profiles and online citations, but also profiles on each of their past employers with a list of recent employees. This means the user is in control of the research and not bound by the limits of established connections as in many other professional networking sites. The new relationships between professional profiles, company profiles and lists of recent employees is the most complete access to business relationships ever available online.

To find new sales account contacts, network connections and business opportunities, try the new professional networking tools on Trustoria.com today.

About Trustoria

Trustoria (http://trustoria.com/) is a comprehensive professional directory that includes every category of service, profession and business. It is the largest open collection of professional profiles in the world.

Consumers and professionals alike use Trustoria when they need to find professionals across their town or across the country. The profiles allow people to know the full professional history of a person before doing business with them.

