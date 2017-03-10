Tyto Care Wins Prestigious iF Gold Design Award 2017

TytoHome wins iF Gold Award TytoHome integrates all the key elements of a traditional medical exam into an easy-to-use device.

Tyto Care, a telehealth company with breakthrough technology for conducting remote medical visits and examinations, has won the top distinction in this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the iF Gold Award, for its consumer product TytoHome. The annual award is a globally recognized symbol of design excellence.

TytoHome won a Gold Award in the ‘Product’ discipline in the ‘Medicine/Health/Care’ category. From over 5,500 submissions only 75 were awarded gold by the independent, expert iF jury.

“We are honored to receive this recognition. The prestigious iF Gold Award demonstrates that Tyto Care is truly improving the patient experience of healthcare,” said Tyto Care CEO and Co-Founder, Dedi Gilad. “With its user-friendly and straightforward design, TytoHome facilitates seamless communication between the patient and doctor, extending the physician’s reach into the home.”

TytoHome is a handheld, remote examination device and telehealth platform that enables anyone to capture ear, throat, lung, skin, heart, and temperature exam data at home and share it with their physician for a remote diagnosis. It is designed to replicate a visit to the doctor’s office all from the comfort of home.

According to the jury, “Consumers are finally able to take their health into their own hands. TytoHome offers revolutionary technology with a sleek design and user experience that completely changes the way medical examinations are conducted. The design makes it possible for anyone to perform a medical examination anywhere, at anytime. TytoHome integrates all the key elements of a traditional medical exam into an easy-to-use device.”

More information about TytoHome can be found in the “Design Excellence” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best home examination and diagnosis solutions. Tyto Care has two new telehealth products, TytoHome™ for consumers and TytoPro™ for professionals. TytoHome connects consumers to clinicians for a comprehensive medical examination and remote telehealth visit anytime and anywhere. TytoPro enables clinicians to capture and share remote examination data, conduct a specialist consultation, or get a second opinion.

Tyto Care was founded by Dedi Gilad, Ofer Tzadik and industry experts in 2012. The company has received over $19 million in funding from investors including Cambia Health Solutions, Walgreens, Orbimed and Fosun Pharma. See http://www.tytocare.com.

Click here to see a demo video of TytoCare - https://youtu.be/bGfwKjbZNeA

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since over 60 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture, as well as Professional Concepts. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg. For more information, please contact:

Leora Katz

Leora(at)headline-media(dot)com

917-724-2650

+44 203 734 1145