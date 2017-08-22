The audience for high-quality extreme sports movies are passionate. It’s awesome to fuel that passion with professionally produced films that entertain, inform and enlighten -- Ira Opper, CEO of Opper Films and co-founder of Vaporvue

Opper Films, the leader in delivering on-demand extreme sports films and the creator of TheSurfNetwork, announced today that Vaporvue, the pioneering subscription movie service for the action-packed worlds of skiing, snowboarding, paddling, mountain biking, surfing, skateboarding, BMX, motocross, and much more, is now available on Amazon Channels. Amazon Prime members can now feel the thrill of extreme sports from their sofa or anywhere else in the world for $4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial.

From classic to contemporary, the Vaporvue library includes more than 600 professionally produced extreme sports movies, TV series, documentaries, travel, and informational programs for unlimited viewing. The collection also covers climbing, fitness, SUP, and outdoor adventures.

“The audience for high-quality extreme sports movies are passionate,” said Ira Opper, CEO of Opper Films and co-founder of Vaporvue. “It’s awesome to fuel that passion with professionally produced films that entertain, inform and enlighten,” Opper added.

Opper Films has worked closely with filmmakers to compile content and optimize it for online viewing. That means with a few clicks, an Amazon Channels subscriber can select Vaporvue to watch a comprehensive collection of movies, documentaries and videos on most any connected device.

Extreme sports enthusiasts are loyal and their appetite for content is increasing with the popularity of their sports and the recent decision to include them in the 2020 Olympics. “Television Everywhere” is delivering more of the adrenaline-charged content than ever, industry-watchers say.

Skiers, snowboarders, surfers, BMX and mountain bikers can find hundreds of offerings. So can anyone interested wingsuit flights, thrills aboard kayaks or harrowing climbs in the Himalayan Mountains.

About Opper Films - Based in Solana Beach, California, Opper Films is an Emmy® award-winning digital media company specializing in Ultra High Definition production. The company is currently developing proprietary online video platforms, remote display networks, and OTT subscription networks, including TheSurfNetwork for surf movies and Gilad TV for fitness training, both are also available thru Amazon Channels. For more information on Vaporvue please visit http://www.vaporvue.com. For Opper Films, please visit http://www.opperfilms.com