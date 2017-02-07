Community Videos Our solution is the easy answer to meeting the consumer’s expectation of high quality neighborhood video content, while simultaneously positioning the broker and/or agent as the local go-to expert.

VScreen announced today the nationwide release of lifestyle Community Videos, which are hyper-local and can be completely branded to the real estate broker and/or personalized to all of their agents. Community Videos are professionally narrated and combine the best in local video clips, market data, video editing, and local lifestyle content. All videos also include clickable calls-to-action for lead capture, and easy social media sharing capability.

Community Videos represent VScreen’s newest data driven video content solution, and the real estate industry’s first local, scaleable, and economical Community Videos offering of its kind. Pricing starts at only $19/mo per video, with localized packages including up to 50 Community Videos per city.

“Localized content, and specifically Community Videos, are a key component of most brokerage and agent online marketing strategies. Producing Community Videos in a professional, timely and cost effective way, can be incredibly challenging for those that need to focus on just selling real estate. Our solution is the easy answer to meeting the consumer’s expectation of high quality neighborhood video content, while simultaneously positioning the broker and/or agent as the local go-to expert. We’ve also eliminated the need for brokers to have to go back and re-edit their videos when things change locally, since our content and data is automatically updated and always kept current,” said VScreen CEO Stephen Schweickart.

Community Videos highlight the most important lifestyle features of a city, county, zip code or neighborhood, with up-to-date local information on Things To Do, School Scores, Yelp Reviews of local attractions, Weather, Demographics, Safety, Entertainment, Commute Times, and more.

For more information, visit VScreen's Community Videos page, or call 866.720.0204.

About VScreen

VScreen is the nation’s leading real estate video content provider, offering turnkey video solutions to brokers and agents looking for the latest in consumer centric video content and technology. In addition to Community Videos, VScreen is also the parent company of ListingVideos.com, VidBrander.com, and the patent pending MarketVideos.com portal.