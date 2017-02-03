Developers of newest EzW2 Correction 2016 software from Halfpricesoft.com have added a data import function to speed up form W2C and W3C correction printing. Customers can import data from external .csv file and efile document and save field mapping for future use.

“W2 Correction software 2016 has been enhanced with spreadsheet data import function per customer requests.” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge

Customers new to filing W2 and W3 Correction forms can use this software quickly and inexpensively. Priced from just $39, the new version can now support multiple accounts at no extra charge, which makes it a great product for tax professionals with many clients.

ezW2 Correction software can print Forms W2C and W3C for Year 2005 to current. The latest version also includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for the first time customers. ezW2 Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. Now approved by SSA to print all W-2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W-3C forms on white paper, this will make EzW2 C software even more enticing to businesses

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/w2c_software_free_dowload.asp.

The main features include:



Clients save valuable time by eliminating an extensive learning curve - ezW2 Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.

ezW2 Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

ezW2 Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms too.

ezW2 Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

ezW2 Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

Try before purchasing to ensure compatibility.

No more W2C and W3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 Correction software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.