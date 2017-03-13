Wetzel Energy Technology Company The ec12 is revolutionizing how waste materials are converted to energy for gasoline and diesel type products, as a more environmentally responsible extension, and within existing oil and gas infrastructures.

Wetzel Energy Technology Co. (WETCO) invented and has successfully manufactured a patent pending machine called ec12, that converts low-grade diesel and industrial waste liquids into a renewable diesel product. The WETCO ec12 delivers an environmentally responsible solution with an under two-year return on investment and available from 300 KPM and engineered to 200 MGM.

WETCO has approved an alliance for a contract valued at over 100 million USD, focused on rapid innovation through its production factory in China. With facilities and labs opening in multiple locations globally, WETCO will continue to push research and development in the space of renewable energy.

“The ec12 is revolutionizing how waste materials are converted to energy for gasoline and diesel type products, as a more environmentally responsible extension, and within existing oil and gas infrastructures. WETCO works with those infrastructures, not against it,” said Tim Wetzel, scientist, founder, and CEO of WETCO. “Our planet is heavily reliant on oil. Electric cars and windmills are limited contributors to our cause. Now is the time to advance the energy status quo, and do so with a more realistic, common sense, simple, but effective approach. We can meet energy demands and while cleaning up the environment.”

WETCO’s focus is to transform waste or plentiful low-cost raw materials of a carbon nature into all types of fuels. Replacing the need for nuclear energy, WETCO makes better use of waste and by-products at less cost of energy, while reducing stress on electrical grids and keeping harmful compounds out of the environment.

About WETCO

WETCO is a science-forward and energy-focused technology company, working towards creating low-cost transformative technology with a significant, positive environmental impact. For more information, visit http://www.wetzelenergy.com/