Wheaton Divorce Attorney Named 2017 Elite Lawyer

Elite Lawyer Anthony Abear of Wheaton, Illinois DuPage County Divorce Attorney Anthony Abear of Abear Law Offices has been named an Elite Lawyer.

The DuPage County law firm Abear Law Offices is proud to announce that its founding attorney, Anthony Abear, has been recognized as a 2017 Elite Lawyer for his excellence within the legal profession.

Elite Lawyers is a directory and rating service that awards and recognizes attorneys who have proven a high level of competence in their practice and received acknowledgment from their peers, local community, bar associations, and committees.

The Elite Lawyers directory allows individuals to seek out and hire a highly respectable attorney within their area. The Elite Lawyers distinction is only reserved for the most outstanding and experienced attorneys across the country.

DuPage County Divorce Attorney Anthony Abear is the founding attorney of Abear Law Offices, which was established in 2003. He graduated with his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law in Chicago. Abear concentrates his practice in family law matters including divorce, child support, child custody and visitation, paternity, property division, business valuations, post decree modifications, adoption, and mediation.

He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, Kane County Bar Association, and the DuPage County Bar Association where he is a past editor-in-chief of the DCBA Bar Briefs publication, he presently sits on the DCBA’s editorial board, he is past chairman of the Law Practice Management Committee, and he is a member of a number of committees including a member of the Family Law Committee. He has also published multiple legal articles within the Association’s magazine, the DCBA Brief. Additionally, Abear is a “Top Rated Divorce” Attorney on AVVO based on exceptional client feedback and peer recommendations.

For more information please visit http://www.abearlaw.com.