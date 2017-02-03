Six Wheaton Attorneys Named to 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers List

Illinois Super Lawyers from Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC Six DuPage County family law attorneys from Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC have been named 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers.

The DuPage County law firm of Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is proud to announce that six attorneys have been selected as 2017 Super Lawyers in Illinois.

The Super Lawyers award is only given to the top attorneys in each state based on exceptional client service and peer endorsements. The patented Super Lawyers selection process includes peer endorsements, evaluations, and independent research. Selected attorneys will be featured in a special edition of Chicago Magazine.

The following MKFM Law attorneys have been named 2017 Super Lawyers: Partner George S. Frederick, Partner Lynn M. Mirabella, and Partner Henry D. Kass. The Super Lawyers designation is reserved for only the top five percent of attorneys in Illinois.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list consists of the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in Illinois who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. The following MKFM Law attorneys have earned the 2017 Rising Stars designation: Attorney Lindsay C. Stella, Attorney Benjamin W. Meyer, and Associate Megan C. Harris.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC:

Mirbaella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC has offices located in Wheaton and St. Charles, Illinois. The experienced attorneys at MKFM Law are proud to celebrate over 50 years of dedicated service to DuPage County and Kane County.

The established Northern Illinois law firm handles cases in relation to family law, divorce, sexual harassment, employment law and discrimination, criminal law, and civil litigation. The attorneys at MKFM pride themselves in providing tailored strategies to best meet the goals and objectives of their clients. For more information call 630-665-7300 or visit http://www.mkfmlaw.com today.