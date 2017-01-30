Wheaton Divorce Attorney Named 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer

DuPage Attorney Kasia Malkinska Naugle Wheaton Family Law Attorney Kasia Malkinska Naugle, of Anderson & Associates, P.C. has been named a 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Star in Illinois.

The DuPage County family law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C. announces that Attorney Kasia Malkinska Naugle has been recognized as a 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Star in Illinois. This year marks the second straight Super Lawyers recognition for Naugle, as she was first named a Rising Star in 2016.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list recognizes the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in Illinois. To qualify, an attorney must be 40 years old or younger, or in practice for less than 10 years.. Super Lawyers utilizes a patented selection process which involves peer nominations, evaluations, and independent research.

DuPage County Divorce Attorney Kasia Malkinska Naugle works out of Anderson & Associates, P.C.’s Wheaton office. Naugle graduated with a B.A. from DePaul University in Chicago. She went on to receive her Juris Doctor from The John Marshall Law School.

While she primarily concentrates her practice within divorce and family law, Naugle also has extensive experience in handling cases related to abuse and neglect, domestic violence, juvenile delinquency, and criminal law. Prior to joining Anderson and Associates, P.C., Naugle worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney on the prosecutorial team at the Office of the DuPage County State’s Attorney. She is an accomplished litigator, as over the course of her career she has tried over 150 cases to verdict.

Naugle is a member of the DuPage County Bar Association, the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers, and the Illinois State Bar Association.

About Anderson & Associates, P.C.:

The established DuPage County law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C. has proudly served Northern Illinois since 1983. The Illinois family law firm represents clients throughout the state from its office locations in Schaumburg, Wheaton, Orland Parkand Downtown Chicago.

In addition to family law matters, the attorneys at Anderson & Associates, P.C. handle cases related to bankruptcy, estate planning, and criminal law. To find out more please visit http://www.andersonandassociatespc.com or call 847-995-9999 to schedule a consultation with an experienced DuPage County attorney.