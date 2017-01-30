Many of our Wichita customers sound a bit shocked when we list the plumbing services we offer.

Ben Franklin Plumbing, expert plumbers serving Wichita, Kansas, and environs, is proud to announce a new informational page on professional plumbing. The new page notes several important services skilled plumbing technicians can handle.

“Many of our Wichita customers sound a bit shocked when we list the plumbing services we offer. For instance, they are surprised to hear we are a number one service for water heater repair and installation in Wichita,” explained Jason Clark, Manager of Ben Franklin Plumbing of Wichita, Kansas. “That’s why we made a new informational page about all of the skills our multi-talented technicians have. We're proud of our status as the top professional plumbing company in Wichita and Central Kansas.”

To review the new informational plumbing page, please go to http://www.benfranklinwichita.com/plumbers. Several plumbing services can be reviewed by Kansas locals. Ben Franklin’s skilled plumbers manage issues such as the following: water heater and toilet installation, sewer line repair (http://www.benfranklinwichita.com/sewer-line), waste drainage and sump pump installation. Emergency plumbing services for Wichita, Kansas and the surround area can also be reviewed.

Multi-Talented, Professional Plumbers and Wichita, Kansas

If a kitchen sink drain becomes stopped, or a sewer line leaks, Wichita residents may know to call a top, professional plumber to fix the problem. If a Kansas homeowner needs to have a new water heater installed, calling a plumbing service may not be the first thought. Instead, a resident could believe only an appliance service can do the job. It may be surprising to know a skilled plumbing technician can handle more than clearing a clogged drain. Highly trained plumbers have moved beyond fixing broken pipes to include installation and repairs of items such as water heaters.

Ben Franklin Plumbing, a professional Wichita plumbing service, has recently released a new informational page on the company website. Besides general plumbing repairs, Ben Franklin technicians have expert training in the installation and repair of many appliances associated with household water and sewer lines. The list includes replacing washing machine valves, installing garbage disposals repairing hot water heaters, and other services in the home. Professional plumbers have evolved into highly-trained technicians able to handle different types of repair and installation projects. The company reminds Kansas residents more options for installation service could be available. The best plumber in Wichita can be the multi-talented technician a local needs to handle the job.

