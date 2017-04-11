Wishbone is a non-profit organization that sends low-income high school students from New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Connecticut to summer programs suited to each kid’s interest. The following three goals are what Wishbone strives to achieve through their efforts: 1) To inspire thousands of kids to redefine their future and pursue their passions, 2) To reshape the scholarship market by opening high-quality programs to low-income students, and 3) To create accountability and awareness about the opportunity gap.

US Sports Camps, operators of Nike Sports Camps, have been working with Wishbone since 2012. In 2016, nearly 60 Wishbone students attended a US Sports Camp program such as Nike Baseball Camps, Nike Basketball Camps, Nike Soccer Camps, Nike Volleyball Camps and more. For 2017, US Sports Camps will provide $5,000 worth of scholarship funds for Wishbone students to attend one of their summer sports camps in the U.S. and anticipates over 100 Wishbone student campers.

"Working with Wishbone is incredibly rewarding for us as we get to help young athletes from low-income families experience the fun of camp, improve in their sport, and learn important life lessons,” said US Sports Camps CEO Charlie Hoeveler. "Sports are one of the best ways to teach kids self-esteem, discipline, teamwork, and much more. The opportunity to gain the sport and life skills through the camp experience is something we want kids from all socio-economic backgrounds to have access to, and Wishbone makes that possible.”

Since 2012, Wishbone has helped 1,166 students raise $2,651,029 in funding for summer programs and seen some incredibly positive changes from their students. After returning from summer programs, Wishbone students improve academically: 56% reported improvement in academic achievement, 100% of graduating seniors were accepted to college, and 100% plan to attend college. More statistic and information about Wishbone can be found online at http://www.wishbone.org.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement. Players, coaches, parents and others interested in US Sports Camps can visit the company’s website at http://www.ussportscamps.com.