Wood Personnel Services, Nashville, TN Our employees, clients and internal staff are 'Just Good People' and all contribute to making Wood Personnel Services a consistently award-winning firm.

Wood Personnel Services announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award for the sixth consecutive year. A full-service staffing and recruiting firm, Wood Personnel Services has been serving the Middle Tennessee community since 1988. WPS’ placement specialties include accounting, administrative, engineering, information technology, warehouse and medical office. Last year, they earned Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Client Award five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, the Best of Staffing Award provides the only statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks in the industry, recognizing the staffing agencies that provide the highest satisfaction to their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied with services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in North America earned the 2017 Best of Staffing® award. Wood Personnel Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from almost 80 percent of their clients; significantly higher than the industry’s average of 29 percent and an impressive increase from last year’s 73 percent score.

"Our focus is on helping employers and professionals reach their goals. This award is a tribute to our success in this effort," said Wood President and CEO Bill Wood. “Our employees, clients and internal staff are 'Just Good People' and all contribute to making Wood Personnel Services a consistently award-winning firm.”

About Wood Personnel Services

Wood Personnel Services, http://www.wpscareers.com, is a full-service staffing and recruiting firm serving the Middle Tennessee business community. Providing quality human resources support has been the guiding principle of Wood Personnel Services since 1988. Our commitment focuses on the development of ethical and professional relationships, innovative staffing solutions and the provision of superior customer services. Wood Personnel Services’ areas of specialty include office and administrative, medical office, management and executive, accounting and finance, information technology, industrial, and distribution and logistics.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on satisfaction surveys from more than 500,000 staffing agency clients and talent each year and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® is the nation’s only award that recognizes staffing agencies that receive remarkable reviews from their clients and the people they help find jobs (employed talent). Bestofstaffing.com is the central place that businesses and talent go to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

Inavero’s complete Best of Staffing lists can be viewed at http://www.bestofstaffing.com. For more information about Inavero, visit http://www.inavero.com. To learn more about Wood Personnel Services, visit http://www.wpscareers.com