Workarea Recognized in Gartner 2017 Digital Commerce Vendor Guide

Today, the team behind Workarea, the modern SaaS commerce platform, announced it has been listed in the Gartner “Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2017” as a platform vendor.

Gartner states that “Integration and interoperability of the multiple technologies, applications, services and data that support a digital commerce experience continue to be challenges.”

With Workarea, this is a non-issue since a retailer’s modern ecommerce essentials are built as one complete ecommerce platform and offered to business users with easy-to-use tools.

“This inclusion within Gartner’s report is not a surprise to Workarea customers,” said Darren C. Hill, CEO and co-founder of WebLinc. “Our user-friendly platform was built from the ground up with the workflows of today’s lean ecommerce teams in mind to help them punch above their weight. After introducing Workarea in Q1, we've seen a strong response from online retail executives who need flexibility, speed, and full brand expression in their ecommerce platform. Our team will continue to fill this market gap.”

In recent months, retailers including Lonely Planet, The Bouqs, Lime Crime, James Avery, Woodcraft, Paragon Sports, and others have signed or launched on the cloud-based Workarea Commerce Platform to accelerate innovation, streamline workflows, and reduce IT reliances.

Workarea, a product by WebLinc, is the only ecommerce platform combining commerce management, content management, search and analytic insights into one user-friendly system for online merchants. The platform offers lean ecommerce teams including marketers, merchandisers, producers, analysts and customer service agents a unified tool so they can become an agile, creative, collaborative, data-driven and ultimately customer-focused organization.

About Workarea

Workarea is the modern SaaS commerce platform purpose-built for medium to large merchants to achieve their full potential online. A product of 20+ years experience at WebLinc, ecommerce, content management and analytic insights are built as one platform promising unmatched flexibility, constant product evolution, and empowered merchant teams. Workarea is the platform of choice for growing online retailers and merchants such as Sanrio, Do it Best Corp., Lonely Planet, U.S. Polo Assn., Woodcraft, Costume SuperCenter, Lime Crime, Rachel Roy, and many others. To learn more, visit http://www.workarea.com.