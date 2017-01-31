Xcelerate Lacrosse is offering the first 20 registered campers at each location a free Nike Vapor 2.0 Head. Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps provide players of all positions and skill levels an opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches and players in the game today.

Xcelerate's innovative curriculum and balanced approach to the game has made them the leader in lacrosse instruction throughout the nation. On a daily basis, coaches challenge campers in a positive, respectful, and fun-filled summer camp environment, enabling them to build confidence, experience success, and showcase their newfound skills. At the end of the week, campers walk away from any Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camp with a higher lacrosse IQ, an enhanced skill set, new friends, and a true love of the game.

“Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps provide campers the opportunity to learn from some of the most respected coaches in the nation,” says Steve Anderson, Founder of Xcelerate Lacrosse. “We provide a nice balance of experienced senior staff members, highly skilled professional players, enthusiastic recent college graduates, and current college players. Their coaching credentials are outstanding: All-Pros, All-Americans, Hall of Famers, Coaches of the Year, and All-World players.”

Overnight Lacrosse Camp locations include: Auburn, AL (Auburn University); Vail, CO (Vail Mountain Lodge); Atlanta, GA (Emory University); Naperville, IL (North Central College); Highland Heights, KY (Northern Kentucky University); Albion, MI (Albion College); Northfield, MN (St. Olaf College); Liberty, MO (William Jewell College); St. Louis, MO (Saint Louis University); Amherst, NY(University at Buffalo); Charlotte, NC (UNC Charlotte); Cleveland, OH (Baldwin Wallace University); Corvallis, OR (Oregont State); Columbia, SC (Univeristy of South Carolina); Nashville, TN(Vanderbilt University); Georgetown, TX (Southwestern University); Tacoma, WA (Pacific Lutheran University).

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.xceleratelacrosse.com/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

Xcelerate Lacrosse

Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps provide players of all positions and skill levels an opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches and players in the game today. Unlike tournaments, Xcelerate's summer camp opportunities provide youth and high school lacrosse players a balance of traditional and progressive drills which lead to tangible results.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.