Nike Yoga Camps Announces Exciting New Additions for 2017

Under US Sports Camps, the official operators of Nike Sports Camps, Nike Yoga Camps is breaking boundaries as the nation’s largest yoga camp network for kids and was recently featured on YogaJournal.com.

Nike Yoga Global Ambassador, Leah Kim, has been a major camp influencer since day one and personally developed Nike Yoga Camps’ kids yoga training curriculum that is used at all locations, including top studio partners YogaWorks Northern California and The Dailey Method North Shore Chicago. With the culmination of Kim’s curriculum and the area’s best studios, Nike Yoga Camps provides high-level instruction incorporated with fun activities to help youth athletes stay active, develop body awareness, build concentration, and manage stress.

The mission of Nike Yoga Camps is to promote a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through quality sports education and skill enhancement while consistently exceeding the expectations of customers. The mission statement is taken seriously and all staff at Nike Yoga Camps love what they do. They are all passionate about working with yoga camp directors and studios to establish programs that will make kids better, promote their love for yoga and others, and for them to have fun.

Camps will be offered for kids, teens, and tweens in new locations this year including New Jersey, New York, and Texas as well as veteran sites in California, Connecticut, Illinois, North Carolina, and Vermont.

For more information on Nike Yoga Camps 2017 locations, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/yoga/summer or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.