Multi-Carrier Shipping App for Salesforce® "As organizations are building more of their business applications on Salesforce CRM, they are searching for solutions like ours that are robust, secure and can be implemented and rolled out in hours, not days,” James Lumb, CEO of Zenkraft.

Salesforce users can now access many new shipping carriers inside the Force.com cloud, enabling them to compare carriers, calculate shipping rates, integrate with thermal printers, schedule pick-ups and access many more features without ever leaving the Salesforce platform.

As the number of companies adopting and joining Salesforce increases, the demand for a Multi-Carrier solution has grown significantly. This new app will reduce the time-to-ship and increase tracking, cost, and total service time visibility. Zenkraft currently supports some of the largest shipping providers, such as: FedEx, UPS, USPS, DHL and Canada Post.

New shipping carriers supported include: Aramex, Asendia, Australia Post, Canada Post, Canpar, Colis Privé, Colissimo, Deliv, DHL Express, DHL Global Mail, DPD, Direct Link, Fastway, GLS, GSO, Hong Kong Post, IMEX, Interlink Express, LaserShip, LSO, New Zealand Post, Norco, OnTrac, Parcel Force, Post Haste, Postmates, PostNL, Spee-Dee, StarTrack, TNT Express and Yodel.

“The decision to invest 18 months in integrating 30 new carriers into our platform was purely customer-led. As organizations are building more of their business applications on Salesforce CRM, they are searching for solutions like ours that are robust, secure and can be implemented and rolled out in hours, not days,” explains James Lumb, CEO of Zenkraft.

The Multi-Carrier app has a high level of automation built in. The range of automation includes a managed VisualForce page allowing for a one-off shipment to be created quickly and related to any object or a fully automated label creation process that can include printing and/or emailing the label.

Existing businesses using Zenkraft shipping apps have noticed exceptional benefits. Some of the mentioned benefits are: 50 percent reduction in time-to-ship, 12x faster shipment tracking and 60 percent increase in operational efficiency.

About Zenkraft

Zenkraft is an award-winning company focused on building shipping apps for Salesforce. Their applications enable businesses using Salesforce to process shipments, generate labels, and track packages natively on the CRM platform.