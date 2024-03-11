23 Greenberg Traurig Professionals Selected for 2024 Law360 Editorial Advisory Boards

Twenty-three professionals from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected as members of Law360's 2024 editorial advisory boards.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-three professionals from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected as members of Law360's 2024 editorial advisory boards. As board members, the professionals will provide feedback on Law360's coverage and offer insights to help shape future reporting.

Below are the Greenberg Traurig professionals selected, their practice areas, offices where they are based, and the Law360 editorial boards on which they will serve:

Access to Justice: Caroline J. Heller, chair of the firm's global Pro Bono Program and Litigation Practice shareholder, New York

Aerospace & Defense: Milton "Skip" Smith, chair of the Space and Satellite Industry Group and Government Contracts Practice shareholder, Denver

Colorado: Erin M. Eiselein, Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder, Denver

Consumer Protection: Tonya M. Esposito, Litigation Practice shareholder, Washington, D.C.

Delaware: Justin E. Mann, Corporate Practice shareholder, Delaware

Employment Authority Discrimination: Kelly Dobbs Bunting, co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Workplace Compliance & Counseling Group, Philadelphia

Employment Authority Labor: Ellen M. Bronchetti, Labor & Employment Practice shareholder, San Francisco

Employment Authority Wage & Labor: Martine Tariot Wells, Labor & Employment Practice shareholder, Denver

Fintech: Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholder of the Los Angeles office and chair of the Blockchain & Digital Assets practice, Los Angeles

Florida: Brigid F. Cech Samole, chair of the Miami Appeals & Legal Issues Practice, co-chair of the Miami Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the Global Women's Initiative, Miami

Insurance: Fred E. Karlinsky, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice, Fort Lauderdale

Legal Industry: Matthew N. Beekhuizen, chief pricing and innovation officer, Fort Lauderdale

Legal Tech: Jay A. Nogle, chief information officer, Miami

Massachusetts: Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholder and chairman of the Boston Labor & Employment Practice, Boston

Media & Entertainment: Kelly L. McNamee, Litigation Practice shareholder, Albany

Native American: Troy A. Eid, co-chair of the American Indian Law Practice, Denver

Pennsylvania: A. Michael Pratt, chair of the Philadelphia Litigation Practice, Philadelphia

Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice: Marcella C. Ducca, co-chair of the Atlanta Products Liability & Mass Torts Practice, Atlanta

Real Estate Commercial: Meredith L. Katz, co-chair of the Chicago Real Estate Practice, Chicago

Tax Authority Federal: Sharon Katz-Pearlman, Tax Practice shareholder, New York

Tax Authority State & Local: Nikki E. Dobay, Tax Practice shareholder, Portland

Texas: Elizabeth Ross Hadley, Government Law & Policy Practice shareholder, Austin

Transportation: Andrew Barr, Litigation practice shareholder, Denver

