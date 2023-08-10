2nd ICOPLAST World Congress Concludes in Dubai: A Landmark Event in Global Plastic Surgery

Dubai (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies (ICOPLAST) is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2nd World Congress. Hosted under the patronage of The Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ‎Award for Medical Sciences, the event was a collaborative effort with the Arab Association of Surgical and Medical Aesthetics and the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, with support from the Dubai Health Authority.

The event, featuring over 600 presentations, attracted 1,800 participants from 83 countries and achieved two Guinness World Records. The records set at ICOPLAST 2023 included the most significant number of attendees at a plastic surgery lesson and the highest number of countries represented in such a session. Additionally, the conference marked the debut of the ICOPLAST Trainees Olympiad, with Spain taking first place, followed by Russia and Lebanon.

"The congress provided the international plastic surgery community a wonderful platform to network and share best practices in the advancement of the specialty of plastic surgery," added Dr. Horacio Mayer, Education Committee Chair. "The scientific program encompassed all fields of plastic surgery, from craniofacial malformations and aesthetic facial surgery to gender-affirming surgery."

Many presentations within the program addressed pressing global challenges. In response to the increasing number of facial traumas received by European plastic surgeons due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Craniofacial Chapter program received a relevant and timely update: a discussion on battle-related traumas.

Dr. Lucie Lessard, Chair of The Craniofacial Chapter and ICOPLAST Board Member for North America, praised the active exchange of ideas in such a critical moment. "I value greatly all the attendees' attendance at the Craniofacial Chapter and questions posed in the Q & A." She further expressed her gratitude to the participants and organizers, stating, "I wish to thank all who worked hard at making a success of our 2nd ICOPLAST World Congress Dubai!"

Additionally, within the framework of IOCPLAST 2023, there was a Regenerative Surgery session with ten speakers and moderated by Dr, Michele Zocchi, Chair of The Membership Committee. He also hosted a Master Class on the newest advances in Regenerative Therapies. Beyond ICOPLAST 2023 there will be further opportunities to expand knowledge in this area through the creation of a dedicated Regenerative Medicine Chapter as ICOPLAST is strongly supporting the crucial role of plastic surgeons in this expanding scientific field.

The Congress was made possible through sponsorship from Rose AlJazera, Medica Trading LLC, Johnson & Johns MedTech, Aptos CO LLC, Proderma, and BD.

About ICOPLAST

Formed in 2016, The International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies (ICOPLAST) is a non-profit organization representing over 25,000 aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeons worldwide. Formally launched by sixty-two founding societies, ICOPLAST supports plastic surgeons across the globe through its commitment to education, communication, advocacy, and advancement of the specialty. The confederation’s mission and core values are dedicated to improving patient outcomes, advocating for the specialty of plastic surgery, and ensuring quality and safety in reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery training and patient care. ICOPLAST is currently led by its President, Dr. Ahmed Khashaba of Egypt.

