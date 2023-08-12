A New Chapter in Mountaineering Legacy: Fifth Generation of Bissell Family Ventures to Mount Rainier's Summit

ASHFORD, Wash. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- The timeless tradition of conquering the breathtaking heights of Mount Rainier continues as a new generation of Bissell cousins from across the nation prepares for an awe-inspiring expedition to reach the summit. The remarkable journey, marking the fifth successive generation to take on this challenge, is slated to kick off on Monday, August 14, 2023 with their triumphant return anticipated on the afternoon of August 15.

In a remarkable testament to their family's storied mountaineering heritage, cousins Cedar Boschan, Rebecca Garnett, Bing Martin, and Danielle Smith are steadfastly committed to etching their names alongside their revered ancestors. Fueled by a collective dedication to honoring the magnificence of the Pacific Northwest and embracing the adventurous legacy of their lineage, this brave group of climbers is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Bissell family saga.

The cousins' determination to embark on this formidable ascent was sparked by their spirited 98-year-old grandfather Dr. Edward Lawrence Hendershot and his daughter, Laura Starr Martin, who themselves stood atop Mount Rainier in 1968.

Retired and residing in Medina, Ohio, Dr. Hendershot implored his grandchildren to issue this news release and humorously adds that he requests they to "try to give me a call from the summit!"

Ms. Martin, retired and residing in Nashville, Indiana states, “I am so proud of my daughter, Cedar Boschan, and my son, Bing Martin, for bringing our family together for this journey. Summiting Mount Rainier was a spiritual experience for me and changed my life immeasurably, leading me to live in the forest and giving me perspective on the harmony of the universe and my small part of it.”

The quartet of Bissell family descendants forming the 2023 climbing party, guided by RMI Expeditions, are all united by a common purpose. Their sentiments are conveyed below:

Danielle Smith of Ohio shares, "I aim to forge stronger familial bonds and carry forward this cherished tradition!"

Rebecca Garnett of Olympia, Washington, remarks, "Growing up, I was regaled with tales of my grandpa and aunt's ascent of Mt. Rainier in the 60s, and later learned that my great grandmother also scaled its heights! I'm eagerly anticipating my summit attempt!"

Cedar Boschan of Los Angeles exudes excitement, affirming, "Climbing Mt. Rainier stands as a monumental achievement and shared milestone within our family. I'm deeply honored to sustain the legacy, forging unforgettable memories with my cousins in 2023."

Bing Martin of Louisville, KY shares, “I have been waiting for this opportunity all of my life. I love exploring nature near my home in Kentucky, but this takes it to the next level. Our family is spread across the country, and climbing Mt. Rainier is a great way for us to reunite and stay connected while retracing the steps of our ancestors. In the last 6 years I’ve gone through a fitness transformation and I think it’s really going to pay off.”

These sentiments encapsulate the essence of a legacy rooted in resilience, tenacity, and a profound reverence for the natural splendors of the Pacific Northwest.

Long before Ms. Martin and her father Dr. Hendershot etched their names into the mountain's legacy, their Bissell family ancestors earned a rich history of Rainier conquests. This history stretches back to the current generation’s great great great uncle, Livingston Joseph Bissell (d. 1955 Kenmore, King, Washington), great great grandfather Alphonso Dix Bissell (d. 1930 Kansas City, Clay, Missouri, USA), their great grandmother Mrs. Dorothy Dix Bissell Martin (d. Tacoma, WA 1985) (see photos linked below). Each successive generation has reveled in the triumph of conquering Mount Rainier, knitting enduring bonds and fostering connections that transcend time. Now, it's the new generation’s turn to carry the torch forward.

The remarkable journey undertaken by the Bissell cousins embodies the everlasting spirit of exploration and camaraderie that has united generations, echoing through the ages as they ascend to new pinnacles and bask in the breathtaking natural grandeur surrounding Mount Rainier.

This audacious expedition aims to inspire others to cherish their familial bonds and embark on shared escapades. Media outlets are encouraged to connect for interviews and comprehensive coverage opportunities, as the Bissell cousins embark on this extraordinary adventure. The Boschan family's narrative stands as a poignant reminder that legacies can be shaped not solely by personal achievements, but also through the enduring threads of kinship.

For access to vintage photos of the Bissell family in the Cascade Mountains circa 1918, click here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/eqLjYE3cpVB7z91X8

