Abbas Hashmi Joins The BAM Companies as Chief Strategy Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BAM Companies, an institutional real estate owner/operator based in the midwest, announced the addition of Chief Strategy Officer, Abbas Hashmi.

Mr. Hashmi joins the vertically-integrated firm to oversee all facets of capital raising, investor relations, marketing, and corporate strategy. Abbas has spent the last two decades of his career leading relationship management teams and building operating platforms to service UHNW individuals and Family Offices. He has raised over $1B in private equity focused on the infrastructure, real estate, and energy sectors. Abbas is committed to providing investors with a sophisticated, data-driven, compliant & curated experience, making him a great fit for The BAM Companies.

"From the very first conversation with Abbas, I knew he would be an excellent addition to our Executive Leadership Team," says Adam Ehret, President & COO, "His natural ability to build meaningful relationships coupled with his emphasis on evidence-based decision making is truly unique."

"The BAM Companies has built an impressive platform over the last several years," noted Hashmi. "It's clear they are committed to delivering superior results and investing in technology and people, all while remaining laser-focused on their disciplined growth strategy. I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the team."

Most recently, Mr. Hashmi was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. He is trilingual and has led teams in Asia, the US, and the Middle East. Prior to GS, he ran his own international consultancy focused on investing in US real estate and infrastructure. He formerly led the private membership platform for the world's largest Single Family Office peer group with some of the most recognizable names in tech, business, entertainment, & luxury.

About The BAM Companies

The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, The BAM Companies consists of BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction. This array of real estate services utilizes the knowledge and strengths of its employees and market expertise to achieve maximum benefit for community residents and investors. The BAM Companies has over $1B in transactions.

Vicki Johnson, The BAM Companies, 762.212.1113, [email protected]

