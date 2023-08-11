Aloette is Ready to "Amplify Aloette" at This Year's Annual Conference with Two Days of Learning and Team-Building

Aloette, a beauty company focused on Aloe-Vera based makeup and skincare, is preparing to host its annual conference at the Aloette headquarters in Atlanta, GA on August 11th and 12th of this year. This year's conference theme for 2023 is "Amplify Aloette" so all attendees can come together for recognition, education, and fellowship.

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We cannot wait to get all of our consultants together for this conference so we can "Amplify Aloette" together," says Aloette President, Cathy McKenna. "This conference allows our consultants a chance to connect with one another and is something we look forward to each year."

The 2023 Aloette Conference will consist of two days of learning and team-building activities to bring Aloette consultants together to bond with one another and share their knowledge of all things Aloette. All attendees will be able to attend educational sessions on sales and upcoming product launches, and consultants who have excelled in sales will be recognized for their outstanding work. Some highlights for the week include:

Product Strategy and Aloette's Path Forward with Aloette President Cathy McKenna

Building Bigger Business and Storytelling for Trust and Connection with Director of Sales Mindy Boyd

Thinking Like a CEO with Marketing and Growth Strategist Janell Connolly

Overcoming Objections and Closing Sales with Social Marketing Strategist Brenda Ster

Pre and post-conference sales challenges

As a special surprise to all attendees, Aloette will be announcing the launch of a brand new product—the Vera Palette! Vera's Palette, a luxe 6-Piece Eyeshadow Palette inspired by Vera, the Aloette Hummingbird, includes everyday neutrals that are perfect for creating effortless daily looks. Each attendee will be amongst the first to receive this brand new palette. The indulgent shades in the palette include:

To Fresh Starts (Pinky Beige Matte)

Out-Going (Bronze Shimmer)

Never Fussy (Blush Matte)

Effortless Glow (Pink Shimmer )

Down to Earth (Mocha Latte Matte)

Engaging (Brunette Shimmer)

To learn how to become more involved with Aloette through becoming an Affiliate or an Aloette Consultant, or to shop Aloette beauty and skincare, please visit us at aloette.com.

About Aloette

Aloette is North America's premier age-defying beauty brand, providing women of all ages and origins with the high-quality skincare and cosmetic products and home-based business opportunities in the health and beauty industry. Incorporating clean and cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technology, Aloette offers an array of high-performance makeup and skin care solution collections designed to help deliver real results. Aloette Cosmetics is an Astral Brands company. For more information, visit http://www.aloette.com.

